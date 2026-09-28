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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsAgrana Beteiligungs AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Agrana Beteiligungs
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    Agrana Beteiligungs Raises 2026/27 EBIT Forecast

    AGRANA sharpens its outlook, lifting profit targets as earnings surge on resilient agricultural operations and a steady revenue trend.

    Agrana Beteiligungs Raises 2026/27 EBIT Forecast
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • AGRANA raised its EBIT forecast for the 2026|27 financial year to €90–110 million, up from its previous range of €70–90 million.
    • Second-quarter EBIT rose 26% year on year to €28.1 million, as forecast.
    • First-half EBIT increased to €63.5 million from €28.0 million in the same period last year.
    • First-half group revenue was €1,700.2 million, compared with €1,691.6 million a year earlier; revenue is still expected to rise slightly for the full year.
    • The first-half profit improvement was driven by better results in the Agricultural Commodities & Specialities (ACS) business area, with stabilisation expected to continue in the second half.
    • The outlook assumes the Middle East conflict remains limited and regional, and that energy and commodity supplies are safeguarded; further first-half and segment details are due on 8 October 2026.

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Agrana Beteiligungs is on 08.10.2026.

    The price of Agrana Beteiligungs at the time of the news was 11,600EUR and was up +1,53 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 11,750EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,29 % since publication.


    Agrana Beteiligungs

    +2,62 %
    +3,07 %
    +3,52 %
    -5,06 %
    -11,07 %
    -26,95 %
    -38,52 %
    +47,80 %
    ISIN:AT000AGRANA3WKN:A2NB37
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    Agrana Beteiligungs Raises 2026/27 EBIT Forecast AGRANA sharpens its outlook, lifting profit targets as earnings surge on resilient agricultural operations and a steady revenue trend.
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