Agrana Beteiligungs Raises 2026/27 EBIT Forecast

AGRANA raised its EBIT forecast for the 2026|27 financial year to €90–110 million, up from its previous range of €70–90 million.

Second-quarter EBIT rose 26% year on year to €28.1 million, as forecast.

First-half EBIT increased to €63.5 million from €28.0 million in the same period last year.

First-half group revenue was €1,700.2 million, compared with €1,691.6 million a year earlier; revenue is still expected to rise slightly for the full year.

The first-half profit improvement was driven by better results in the Agricultural Commodities & Specialities (ACS) business area, with stabilisation expected to continue in the second half.

The outlook assumes the Middle East conflict remains limited and regional, and that energy and commodity supplies are safeguarded; further first-half and segment details are due on 8 October 2026.

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Agrana Beteiligungs is on 08.10.2026.

The price of Agrana Beteiligungs at the time of the news was 11,600EUR and was up +1,53 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 11,750EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,29 % since publication.







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