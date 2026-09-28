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    Redcare Pharmacy Raises 2026 Revenue Outlook Again on German Rx Boom

    Redcare Pharmacy has once again lifted its 2026 outlook, as booming German prescription sales push revenue forecasts sharply higher while profitability targets stay intact.

    Redcare Pharmacy Raises 2026 Revenue Outlook Again on German Rx Boom
    Foto: Adobe Stock
    • Redcare Pharmacy raised its full-year 2026 guidance for the second time, citing continued strong prescription (Rx) revenue growth in Germany.
    • The company now expects total revenue growth of 16%–18%, up from its previous forecast of 15%–17%.
    • Non-Rx revenue growth guidance remains unchanged at 10%–12%.
    • German Rx revenue is now forecast at €730–760 million, compared with the previous range of €680–720 million.
    • The revised German Rx forecast represents growth of 45%–51%, up from the previously expected 35%–43%.
    • The adjusted EBITDA margin outlook is unchanged at 2.5%–3.0%.

    The next important date, Berenberg Non-Deal Roadshow, Helsinki (NDR = “non-deal roadshow”), at Redcare Pharmacy is on 29.09.2026.

    The price of Redcare Pharmacy at the time of the news was 64,18EUR and was up +6,29 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.189,95PKT (+0,22 %).


    Redcare Pharmacy

    +9,26 %
    +0,58 %
    -9,71 %
    -5,21 %
    -21,32 %
    -37,42 %
    -54,69 %
    +113,23 %
    ISIN:NL0012044747WKN:A2AR94
    Redcare Pharmacy direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

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    Redcare Pharmacy Raises 2026 Revenue Outlook Again on German Rx Boom Redcare Pharmacy has once again lifted its 2026 outlook, as booming German prescription sales push revenue forecasts sharply higher while profitability targets stay intact.
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