Redcare Pharmacy Raises 2026 Revenue Outlook Again on German Rx Boom

Redcare Pharmacy raised its full-year 2026 guidance for the second time, citing continued strong prescription (Rx) revenue growth in Germany.

The company now expects total revenue growth of 16%–18%, up from its previous forecast of 15%–17%.

Non-Rx revenue growth guidance remains unchanged at 10%–12%.

German Rx revenue is now forecast at €730–760 million, compared with the previous range of €680–720 million.

The revised German Rx forecast represents growth of 45%–51%, up from the previously expected 35%–43%.

The adjusted EBITDA margin outlook is unchanged at 2.5%–3.0%.

The next important date, Berenberg Non-Deal Roadshow, Helsinki (NDR = “non-deal roadshow”), at Redcare Pharmacy is on 29.09.2026.

The price of Redcare Pharmacy at the time of the news was 64,18EUR and was up +6,29 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.189,95PKT (+0,22 %).







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