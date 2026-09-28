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    Duck Creek Launches Agentic AI for Faster, Smarter Claims Intake

    Duck Creek is reimagining first notice of loss with an AI-driven intake solution that turns spoken or written stories into structured, adjuster-ready claims.

    Duck Creek Launches Agentic AI for Faster, Smarter Claims Intake
    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • Duck Creek launched Agentic First Notice of Loss (FNOL), an AI-powered claims-intake solution now available to early-access customers.
    • The system uses coordinated AI agents to capture, validate, enrich, and route claims across digital, voice-to-text, and mobile channels.
    • Claimants can describe losses in their own words; the solution asks relevant follow-up questions and can produce a structured, adjuster-ready claim file in seconds.
    • Agentic FNOL verifies policy coverage, assesses severity, flags potential fraud or inconsistencies, and routes claims according to insurer-defined workflows.
    • Duck Creek says the solution can improve first-contact data quality, shorten claims cycle times, reduce adjustment costs, and improve policyholder service.
    • Developed with Google Cloud and powered by Gemini models, it includes traceable AI decisions and human-review controls, works with Duck Creek Claims and third-party core systems, and is part of Duck Creek’s wider agentic AI portfolio.



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    Duck Creek Launches Agentic AI for Faster, Smarter Claims Intake Duck Creek is reimagining first notice of loss with an AI-driven intake solution that turns spoken or written stories into structured, adjuster-ready claims.
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