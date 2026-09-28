DAX, Kodiak Sciences & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: BINGJHEN - stock.adobe.com
? Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|?
|Elevate Service Group
|?
|?
|NVIDIA
|?
|?
|?
|Antimony Resources
|?
|?
|Viromed Medical
|?
|?
|Atos Group
|?
|?
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|?
|?
? Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
Anzeige
Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|?
|DAX
|136
|?
|?
|?
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|107
|?
|?
|?
|Viromed Medical
|43
|?
|?
|Borussia Dortmund
|33
|?
|?
|Vonovia
|31
|?
|?
|Almonty Industries
|30
|?
|?
? Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|?
|Kodiak Sciences
|+144,66 %
|?
|?
|?
|Redcare Pharmacy
|+13,14 %
|?
|?
|?
|Secunet Security Networks
|+7,39 %
|?
|?
|?
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|-14,65 %
|?
|?
|?
|MongoDB Registered (A)
|-20,61 %
|?
|?
|?
|Adicet Bio
|-23,27 %
|?
|?
Egal ob Trading, Sparen oder beides - bei SMARTBROKER+ ist für alle was dabei.Eröffnen Sie ein Depot bei Smartbroker+ und sichern sich damit bis zu 120 € Prämie!
Elevate Service Group
Wochenperformance: +11,67 %
Wochenperformance: +11,67 %
Platz 1
NVIDIA
Wochenperformance: +5,74 %
Wochenperformance: +5,74 %
Platz 2
Antimony Resources
Wochenperformance: -9,79 %
Wochenperformance: -9,79 %
Platz 3
Viromed Medical
Wochenperformance: -24,29 %
Wochenperformance: -24,29 %
Platz 4
Atos Group
Wochenperformance: -11,75 %
Wochenperformance: -11,75 %
Platz 5
Platz 6
DAX
Wochenperformance: +0,24 %
Wochenperformance: +0,24 %
Platz 7
Platz 8
Viromed Medical
Wochenperformance: -24,29 %
Wochenperformance: -24,29 %
Platz 9
Borussia Dortmund
Wochenperformance: -1,40 %
Wochenperformance: -1,40 %
Platz 10
Vonovia
Wochenperformance: -3,19 %
Wochenperformance: -3,19 %
Platz 11
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -3,63 %
Wochenperformance: -3,63 %
Platz 12
Kodiak Sciences
Wochenperformance: +140,43 %
Wochenperformance: +140,43 %
Platz 13
Redcare Pharmacy
Wochenperformance: +13,63 %
Wochenperformance: +13,63 %
Platz 14
Secunet Security Networks
Wochenperformance: +14,11 %
Wochenperformance: +14,11 %
Platz 15
Platz 16
MongoDB Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: -20,71 %
Wochenperformance: -20,71 %
Platz 17
Adicet Bio
Wochenperformance: -25,95 %
Wochenperformance: -25,95 %
Platz 18
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
15 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte