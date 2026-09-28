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    XTPL Expands H1 2026 Pipeline, Unlocking Future Sales Opportunities

    XTPL navigates a challenging first half of 2026, balancing weaker revenues with strategic global orders, new partnerships, and fresh funding for future growth.

    XTPL Expands H1 2026 Pipeline, Unlocking Future Sales Opportunities
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • XTPL generated total revenue of PLN 3.3 million in H1 2026, including PLN 1.5 million from products and services—down from PLN 6.0 million and PLN 5.1 million, respectively, a year earlier. EBITDA was PLN -7.6 million, and cash stood at PLN 16.3 million at the end of June.
    • The company delivered the first six UPD modules to a major Chinese display manufacturer; after the reporting period, the customer ordered a second tranche of 10 modules, supporting further industrial deployment.
    • XTPL expanded into Japan, receiving an order for an enhanced UPD module for a prototype machine used in advanced PCB and semiconductor-substrate applications. It later received a separate order for a DPS device and laser system from another Japanese partner.
    • XTPL established a partnership with Manz Asia in Taiwan, installing a DPS system at its partner’s center to demonstrate and test its technology within the semiconductor ecosystem.
    • The company received its first ODRA system order from a Silicon Valley client. Delivery has been postponed from Q4 2026 to Q1 2027 to allow for final testing.
    • XTPL raised PLN 19.5 million gross through a share issue and secured approximately PLN 10.1 million in NCBR grant funding to support industrial projects, ODRA development and R&D.

    The price of XTPL at the time of the news was 17,250EUR and was up +1,05 % compared with the previous day.
    21 minutes after the article was published, the price was 17,260EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,06 % since publication.


    XTPL

    +1,23 %
    -2,24 %
    +7,38 %
    +13,01 %
    -29,76 %
    ISIN:PLXTPL000018WKN:A2DYT9
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    XTPL Expands H1 2026 Pipeline, Unlocking Future Sales Opportunities XTPL navigates a challenging first half of 2026, balancing weaker revenues with strategic global orders, new partnerships, and fresh funding for future growth.
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