XTPL Expands H1 2026 Pipeline, Unlocking Future Sales Opportunities

XTPL generated total revenue of PLN 3.3 million in H1 2026, including PLN 1.5 million from products and services—down from PLN 6.0 million and PLN 5.1 million, respectively, a year earlier. EBITDA was PLN -7.6 million, and cash stood at PLN 16.3 million at the end of June.

The company delivered the first six UPD modules to a major Chinese display manufacturer; after the reporting period, the customer ordered a second tranche of 10 modules, supporting further industrial deployment.

XTPL expanded into Japan, receiving an order for an enhanced UPD module for a prototype machine used in advanced PCB and semiconductor-substrate applications. It later received a separate order for a DPS device and laser system from another Japanese partner.

XTPL established a partnership with Manz Asia in Taiwan, installing a DPS system at its partner’s center to demonstrate and test its technology within the semiconductor ecosystem.

The company received its first ODRA system order from a Silicon Valley client. Delivery has been postponed from Q4 2026 to Q1 2027 to allow for final testing.

XTPL raised PLN 19.5 million gross through a share issue and secured approximately PLN 10.1 million in NCBR grant funding to support industrial projects, ODRA development and R&D.

The price of XTPL at the time of the news was 17,250EUR and was up +1,05 % compared with the previous day.

21 minutes after the article was published, the price was 17,260EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,06 % since publication.





