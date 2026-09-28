EUR/USD: MeVis Medical Solutions AG Revises FY 2025/26 Outlook
MeVis Medical Solutions has sharply cut its 2025/26 outlook, warning of falling sales and a swing to negative EBIT amid weak mammography demand and slow lung screening uptake.
Foto: 518331998
- MeVis Medical Solutions AG has revised its forecast for fiscal year 2025/2026 based on preliminary results.
- The company now expects revenue of €15.0–15.5 million, down from its previous forecast of €16.5–17.0 million.
- Revenue is expected to decline year over year.
- MeVis now forecasts negative EBIT of €1.0–1.5 million, compared with its prior expectation of positive EBIT of €0.5–1.0 million.
- The outlook assumes a stable exchange rate of USD 1.16 per euro.
- The revision is attributed to subdued mammography demand from customer Hologic and the persistently slow rollout of lung cancer screening in Germany.
The price of EUR/USD at the time of the news was 1,13650USD and was down -0,53 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,13675USD this corresponds to a plus of +0,02 % since publication.
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+7,79 %
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