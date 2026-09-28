EUR/USD: MeVis Medical Solutions AG Revises FY 2025/26 Outlook

MeVis Medical Solutions AG has revised its forecast for fiscal year 2025/2026 based on preliminary results.

The company now expects revenue of €15.0–15.5 million, down from its previous forecast of €16.5–17.0 million.

Revenue is expected to decline year over year.

MeVis now forecasts negative EBIT of €1.0–1.5 million, compared with its prior expectation of positive EBIT of €0.5–1.0 million.

The outlook assumes a stable exchange rate of USD 1.16 per euro.

The revision is attributed to subdued mammography demand from customer Hologic and the persistently slow rollout of lung cancer screening in Germany.

The price of EUR/USD at the time of the news was 1,13650USD and was down -0,53 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,13675USD this corresponds to a plus of +0,02 % since publication.





