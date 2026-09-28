Hapag-Lloyd Boosts Full-Year Earnings Outlook Again
Hapag-Lloyd has once again lifted its profit outlook for 2026, as resilient demand and firmer spot freight rates push earnings expectations sharply higher.
Foto: Marcus Brandt - dpa
- On 28 September 2026, Hapag-Lloyd further raised its earnings outlook for the 2026 financial year.
- The upgrade reflects continued strong market demand and the positive development of spot freight rates.
- Expected Group EBITDA is now USD 3.9–4.4 billion, up from the previous USD 2.7–3.7 billion forecast.
- Expected Group EBIT is now USD 1.25–1.75 billion, up from the previous USD 0.1–1.1 billion forecast.
- In euros, the new outlook is EUR 3.4–3.8 billion for EBITDA and EUR 1.1–1.5 billion for EBIT.
- The forecast remains highly uncertain due to volatile freight rates and persistent geopolitical challenges.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3) Alternative: Release of quarterly financial report (cut-off date: Q3), at Hapag-Lloyd is on 12.11.2026.
The price of Hapag-Lloyd at the time of the news was 138,25EUR and was up +2,79 % compared with the previous day.
11 minutes after the article was published, the price was 138,30EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,04 % since publication.
+2,75 %
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