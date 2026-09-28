Hapag-Lloyd Boosts Full-Year Earnings Outlook Again

On 28 September 2026, Hapag-Lloyd further raised its earnings outlook for the 2026 financial year.

The upgrade reflects continued strong market demand and the positive development of spot freight rates.

Expected Group EBITDA is now USD 3.9–4.4 billion, up from the previous USD 2.7–3.7 billion forecast.

Expected Group EBIT is now USD 1.25–1.75 billion, up from the previous USD 0.1–1.1 billion forecast.

In euros, the new outlook is EUR 3.4–3.8 billion for EBITDA and EUR 1.1–1.5 billion for EBIT.

The forecast remains highly uncertain due to volatile freight rates and persistent geopolitical challenges.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3) Alternative: Release of quarterly financial report (cut-off date: Q3), at Hapag-Lloyd is on 12.11.2026.

The price of Hapag-Lloyd at the time of the news was 138,25EUR and was up +2,79 % compared with the previous day.

11 minutes after the article was published, the price was 138,30EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,04 % since publication.





