Marley Spoon Announces Worldwide Workforce Cuts
Marley Spoon Group SE plans major global job cuts, trimming about one-fifth of its workforce as part of a restructuring aimed at boosting efficiency and long-term profitability.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- Marley Spoon Group SE announced workforce reductions on 29 September 2026.
- The cuts will affect approximately 21% of the company’s total workforce.
- Affected countries are Germany, Portugal, the United States and Australia.
- The reductions will apply across all regions and subsidiaries, including Marley Spoon SE.
- The restructuring aims to improve profitability, streamline operations and support financial sustainability.
- The company said the changes simplify its organizational structure and do not signal a withdrawal from any affected country or market.
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at 468 SPAC II Registered (A) is on 30.09.2026.
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