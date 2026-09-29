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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärts468 SPAC II Registered (A) AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu 468 SPAC II Registered (A)
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    Marley Spoon Announces Worldwide Workforce Cuts

    Marley Spoon Group SE plans major global job cuts, trimming about one-fifth of its workforce as part of a restructuring aimed at boosting efficiency and long-term profitability.

    Marley Spoon Announces Worldwide Workforce Cuts
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Marley Spoon Group SE announced workforce reductions on 29 September 2026.
    • The cuts will affect approximately 21% of the company’s total workforce.
    • Affected countries are Germany, Portugal, the United States and Australia.
    • The reductions will apply across all regions and subsidiaries, including Marley Spoon SE.
    • The restructuring aims to improve profitability, streamline operations and support financial sustainability.
    • The company said the changes simplify its organizational structure and do not signal a withdrawal from any affected country or market.

    The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at 468 SPAC II Registered (A) is on 30.09.2026.


    468 SPAC II Registered (A)

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    ISIN:LU2380748603WKN:A3C81B
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    Marley Spoon Announces Worldwide Workforce Cuts Marley Spoon Group SE plans major global job cuts, trimming about one-fifth of its workforce as part of a restructuring aimed at boosting efficiency and long-term profitability.
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