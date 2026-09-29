SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts: H1 2026 Output and Sales Surge
SMAG navigated a mixed first half of 2026, pairing strong growth in output and sales with softer earnings, healthier cash flow and a solid, well-filled order book.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- Total output rose 20% to €20.2 million in H1 2026, while net sales increased 15% to €12.6 million, driven by production ramp-up and deliveries under customer programs.
- Adjusted EBIT fell to €0.5 million from €2.7 million a year earlier; ramp-up costs and an unfavorable project and product mix weighed on profitability.
- Free cash flow improved to €0.6 million, compared with negative €1.5 million in H1 2025, supported by higher customer prepayments and lower working capital.
- Total order backlog remained high at €1.4 billion, while fixed orders increased 30% to €182 million; a new customer order was worth approximately €34 million.
- SMAG confirmed its 2026 outlook: total output of €55–60 million and an adjusted EBIT margin of 19–21%, subject to supplier deliveries and customer acceptance processes.
- The company expects significantly higher output from 2027 onward as production capacity expands and its supplier base becomes more diversified.
The price of SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts at the time of the news was 25,45EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
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