HORNBACH Group posts strong H1 2026/27 as expansion accelerates

HORNBACH Group’s first-half 2026/27 net sales rose 6.0% year on year to €3.8 billion; second-quarter sales increased 7.3% to €1.8 billion.

First-half adjusted EBIT grew 4.9% to €285.6 million, while second-quarter adjusted EBIT climbed 12.8% to €124.6 million.

Like-for-like sales increased 4.0%, and HORNBACH gained market share in Germany and across several European markets.

HORNBACH Baumarkt’s online sales rose 8.6% to €485.8 million, representing 13.5% of its sales.

Expansion continued with new stores in Trnava, Slovakia, and Graz, Austria; six Hellweg locations in Germany are planned to join the network and reopen as HORNBACH stores in spring 2027.

The Group confirmed its 2026/27 outlook: sales expected to be at or slightly above €6.4 billion, and adjusted EBIT approximately at the prior year’s €264.7 million level.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at HORNBACH Holding is on 29.09.2026.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.254,81PKT (+0,57 %).







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