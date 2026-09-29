Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli Revises 2026 Sales Growth Outlook

Lindt & Sprüngli cut its 2026 organic sales growth forecast to 0–2%, down from 4–6%.

The company maintained its 2026 EBIT margin outlook of a 20–40 basis-point improvement year over year.

Weaker-than-expected demand in Germany, Switzerland, and Austria—especially for seasonal products—was driven by consumer price sensitivity and subdued sentiment.

An unprecedented European heatwave further reduced sales, while North America and Asia performed robustly.

Lindt expects positive volume growth in 2027, supported by brand investment, innovation, revised pricing, cost savings, and easing cocoa prices.

The Group reaffirmed its targets from 2028 onward: 6–8% annual organic sales growth and 20–40 basis points of annual EBIT margin improvement.

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli is on 09.03.2027.

The price of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli at the time of the news was 94.200,00EUR and was down -0,63 % compared with the previous day.





