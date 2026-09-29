Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli Revises 2026 Sales Growth Outlook
Lindt & Sprüngli faces a bittersweet outlook as heatwaves, cautious consumers, and shifting regional demand force the chocolatier to trim its near-term growth ambitions.
Foto: Joaquin Corbalan - stock.adobe.com
- Lindt & Sprüngli cut its 2026 organic sales growth forecast to 0–2%, down from 4–6%.
- The company maintained its 2026 EBIT margin outlook of a 20–40 basis-point improvement year over year.
- Weaker-than-expected demand in Germany, Switzerland, and Austria—especially for seasonal products—was driven by consumer price sensitivity and subdued sentiment.
- An unprecedented European heatwave further reduced sales, while North America and Asia performed robustly.
- Lindt expects positive volume growth in 2027, supported by brand investment, innovation, revised pricing, cost savings, and easing cocoa prices.
- The Group reaffirmed its targets from 2028 onward: 6–8% annual organic sales growth and 20–40 basis points of annual EBIT margin improvement.
The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli is on 09.03.2027.
The price of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli at the time of the news was 94.200,00EUR and was down -0,63 % compared
with the previous day.
-0,63 %
-0,84 %
-2,48 %
-11,22 %
-26,86 %
-8,99 %
-5,71 %
+59,11 %
+373,37 %
Jetzt bis zu 120 € Prämie sichern! Egal ob Trading, Sparen oder beides - bei SMARTBROKER+ ist für alle was dabei. Eröffnen Sie ein Depot bei Smartbroker+ und erhalten als Prämie jetzt bis zu 120 €!
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
AI generatedDieser Artikel wurde automatisch aus mehreren redaktionellen Quellen erstellt und nicht redaktionell geprüft.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte