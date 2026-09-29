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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsChocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli
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    Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli Revises 2026 Sales Growth Outlook

    Lindt & Sprüngli faces a bittersweet outlook as heatwaves, cautious consumers, and shifting regional demand force the chocolatier to trim its near-term growth ambitions.

    Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli Revises 2026 Sales Growth Outlook
    Foto: Joaquin Corbalan - stock.adobe.com
    • Lindt & Sprüngli cut its 2026 organic sales growth forecast to 0–2%, down from 4–6%.
    • The company maintained its 2026 EBIT margin outlook of a 20–40 basis-point improvement year over year.
    • Weaker-than-expected demand in Germany, Switzerland, and Austria—especially for seasonal products—was driven by consumer price sensitivity and subdued sentiment.
    • An unprecedented European heatwave further reduced sales, while North America and Asia performed robustly.
    • Lindt expects positive volume growth in 2027, supported by brand investment, innovation, revised pricing, cost savings, and easing cocoa prices.
    • The Group reaffirmed its targets from 2028 onward: 6–8% annual organic sales growth and 20–40 basis points of annual EBIT margin improvement.

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli is on 09.03.2027.

    The price of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli at the time of the news was 94.200,00EUR and was down -0,63 % compared with the previous day.


    Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli

    -0,63 %
    -0,84 %
    -2,48 %
    -11,22 %
    -26,86 %
    -8,99 %
    -5,71 %
    +59,11 %
    +373,37 %
    ISIN:CH0010570759WKN:859568
    Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

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    Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli Revises 2026 Sales Growth Outlook Lindt & Sprüngli faces a bittersweet outlook as heatwaves, cautious consumers, and shifting regional demand force the chocolatier to trim its near-term growth ambitions.
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