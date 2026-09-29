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    Evotec Announces Major Chief Scientific Officer Change

    Evotec prepares for a new scientific chapter as long-serving CSO Dr. Cord Dohrmann plans his mutually agreed departure, marking the end of a 16-year era of innovation.

    Evotec Announces Major Chief Scientific Officer Change
    Foto: pressfoto - freepik
    • Evotec announced that Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Cord Dohrmann will step down effective September 30, 2026, by mutual consent.
    • Dohrmann has served as CSO and a member of Evotec’s Management Board since 2010.
    • The company is conducting a search for his successor.
    • During his 16 years at Evotec, Dohrmann helped strengthen its scientific capabilities, including iPSC-based technologies and omics.
    • Evotec CEO Christian Wojczewski thanked Dohrmann, saying the scientific infrastructure he built will support the company’s future growth and profitability.
    • Dohrmann said he valued his time at Evotec and expressed confidence in the company’s continuing scientific contribution to customers, partners, and patients.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Evotec is on 05.11.2026.

    The price of Evotec at the time of the news was 2,8570EUR and was up +0,35 % compared with the previous day.
    19 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,8580EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,04 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.254,81PKT (+0,57 %).


    Evotec

    0,00 %
    +2,06 %
    -13,93 %
    -40,77 %
    -51,94 %
    -84,50 %
    -92,83 %
    -42,64 %
    -80,82 %
    ISIN:DE0005664809WKN:566480
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    Evotec Announces Major Chief Scientific Officer Change Evotec prepares for a new scientific chapter as long-serving CSO Dr. Cord Dohrmann plans his mutually agreed departure, marking the end of a 16-year era of innovation.
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