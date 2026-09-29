Medios Targets €3.1B Revenue, Double Adjusted EBITDA by 2031

Medios is repositioning from a Specialty Pharma company to a technology-driven Pharma Services Group, focused on Specialty Pharma Supply and Compounding.

By 2031, Medios targets revenue of around €3.1 billion, up from €2.1 billion in 2025, and adjusted EBITDA of approximately €170 million—roughly double the 2025 level.

The company expects around 5% annual organic revenue growth through 2031, with Compounding positioned as the main driver of higher-margin growth.

Medios plans to invest in operational excellence, expand Compounding across Europe, and pursue selective, value-accretive acquisitions; it expects about €300 million of revenue from Compounding M&A by 2031.

The planned majority acquisition of Caelo would strengthen Medios’ vertical integration and make it the market leader in Germany for compounding APIs and excipients.

Medios reported net debt/EBITDA of 1.32x in H1 2026 and has an internal ceiling of 2.0x; it also expects to consider shareholder returns, including share buybacks, while maintaining financial flexibility.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Medios is on 10.11.2026.

The price of Medios at the time of the news was 11,270EUR and was up +2,64 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 11,160EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,98 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.254,81PKT (+0,57 %).







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