Newron Pharmaceuticals, Quantum eMotion & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA
? Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|?
|NEL ASA
|?
|?
|?
|JinkoSolar
|?
|?
|?
|Viromed Medical
|?
|?
|BYD
|?
|?
|Deep Sea Minerals
|?
|?
|Nurexone Biologic
|?
|?
? Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|?
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|173
|?
|?
|?
|Viromed Medical
|65
|?
|?
|?
|Almonty Industries
|60
|?
|?
|Vonovia
|42
|?
|?
|Silber
|31
|?
|?
|Rheinmetall
|26
|?
|?
? Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|?
|Quantum eMotion
|+11,58 %
|?
|?
|?
|Kingsgate Consolidated
|+5,19 %
|?
|?
|?
|Ramelius Resources
|+4,27 %
|?
|?
|?
|Geely Automobile Holdings
|-7,25 %
|?
|?
|?
|SHEIN Global Holdings Limited (B)
|-13,17 %
|?
|?
|?
|Ibiden
|-53,49 %
|?
|?
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NEL ASA
Wochenperformance: +3,33 %
Wochenperformance: +3,33 %
Platz 1
JinkoSolar
Wochenperformance: -12,36 %
Wochenperformance: -12,36 %
Platz 2
Viromed Medical
Wochenperformance: -11,86 %
Wochenperformance: -11,86 %
Platz 3
BYD
Wochenperformance: -5,93 %
Wochenperformance: -5,93 %
Platz 4
Deep Sea Minerals
Wochenperformance: -11,40 %
Wochenperformance: -11,40 %
Platz 5
Nurexone Biologic
Wochenperformance: -13,84 %
Wochenperformance: -13,84 %
Platz 6
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: -29,91 %
Wochenperformance: -29,91 %
Platz 7
Viromed Medical
Wochenperformance: -11,86 %
Wochenperformance: -11,86 %
Platz 8
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -8,41 %
Wochenperformance: -8,41 %
Platz 9
Vonovia
Wochenperformance: -3,32 %
Wochenperformance: -3,32 %
Platz 10
Silber
Wochenperformance: -8,73 %
Wochenperformance: -8,73 %
Platz 11
Rheinmetall
Wochenperformance: -4,36 %
Wochenperformance: -4,36 %
Platz 12
Quantum eMotion
Wochenperformance: +24,87 %
Wochenperformance: +24,87 %
Platz 13
Kingsgate Consolidated
Wochenperformance: -6,29 %
Wochenperformance: -6,29 %
Platz 14
Ramelius Resources
Wochenperformance: -8,71 %
Wochenperformance: -8,71 %
Platz 15
Geely Automobile Holdings
Wochenperformance: -4,31 %
Wochenperformance: -4,31 %
Platz 16
SHEIN Global Holdings Limited (B)
Wochenperformance: -20,67 %
Wochenperformance: -20,67 %
Platz 17
Ibiden
Wochenperformance: -45,95 %
Wochenperformance: -45,95 %
Platz 18
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