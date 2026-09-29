Photon Energy Taps EY-P for Independent Business Review
Photon Energy N.V. has engaged EY-Parthenon to perform an Independent Business Review, shaping the company’s strategic options, financial outlook and talks with key stakeholders.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- Photon Energy N.V. has appointed EY-Parthenon (EY-P) to conduct an Independent Business Review (IBR) of the Group.
- The IBR will assess the Group’s financial and operational position, liquidity, cash generation, outlook, business prospects and strategic alternatives.
- Photon Energy selected EY-P through a structured process that considered proposals from five advisory firms and assessed expertise, independence, scope, timing and cost.
- EY-P stated it has no conflict of interest and will independently test management assumptions and exercise its own professional judgement.
- The review is intended to inform potential restructuring options and support ongoing discussions with bondholders and other stakeholders.
- The IBR is expected to be completed by 30 November 2026; any changes to the EUR Green Bond 2021/2027 terms would require bondholder approval at a separate meeting.
The price of Photon Energy at the time of the news was 0,2765EUR and was down -0,18 % compared with the previous day.
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