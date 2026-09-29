Photon Energy Taps EY-P for Independent Business Review

Photon Energy N.V. has appointed EY-Parthenon (EY-P) to conduct an Independent Business Review (IBR) of the Group.

The IBR will assess the Group’s financial and operational position, liquidity, cash generation, outlook, business prospects and strategic alternatives.

Photon Energy selected EY-P through a structured process that considered proposals from five advisory firms and assessed expertise, independence, scope, timing and cost.

EY-P stated it has no conflict of interest and will independently test management assumptions and exercise its own professional judgement.

The review is intended to inform potential restructuring options and support ongoing discussions with bondholders and other stakeholders.

The IBR is expected to be completed by 30 November 2026; any changes to the EUR Green Bond 2021/2027 terms would require bondholder approval at a separate meeting.

The price of Photon Energy at the time of the news was 0,2765EUR and was down -0,18 % compared with the previous day.







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