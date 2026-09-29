🎁 Jetzt bis zu 120 € Prämie sichern! → Egal ob Trading, Sparen oder beides - bei SMARTBROKER+ ist für alle was dabei.   🎁 Jetzt bis zu 120 € Prämie sichern! → Jetzt Depot eröffnen
    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsPhoton Energy AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Photon Energy
    57 Aufrufe 57 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Photon Energy Taps EY-P for Independent Business Review

    Photon Energy N.V. has engaged EY-Parthenon to perform an Independent Business Review, shaping the company’s strategic options, financial outlook and talks with key stakeholders.

    Photon Energy Taps EY-P for Independent Business Review
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Photon Energy N.V. has appointed EY-Parthenon (EY-P) to conduct an Independent Business Review (IBR) of the Group.
    • The IBR will assess the Group’s financial and operational position, liquidity, cash generation, outlook, business prospects and strategic alternatives.
    • Photon Energy selected EY-P through a structured process that considered proposals from five advisory firms and assessed expertise, independence, scope, timing and cost.
    • EY-P stated it has no conflict of interest and will independently test management assumptions and exercise its own professional judgement.
    • The review is intended to inform potential restructuring options and support ongoing discussions with bondholders and other stakeholders.
    • The IBR is expected to be completed by 30 November 2026; any changes to the EUR Green Bond 2021/2027 terms would require bondholder approval at a separate meeting.

    The price of Photon Energy at the time of the news was 0,2765EUR and was down -0,18 % compared with the previous day.


    Photon Energy

    -0,18 %
    -2,30 %
    -6,75 %
    -7,21 %
    -93,35 %
    ISIN:NL0010391108WKN:A1T9KW
    Photon Energy direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

    Jetzt bis zu 120 € Prämie sichern! Egal ob Trading, Sparen oder beides - bei SMARTBROKER+ ist für alle was dabei. Eröffnen Sie ein Depot bei Smartbroker+ und erhalten als Prämie jetzt bis zu 120 €!





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    wallstreetONLINE bei Google bevorzugen.Sie erhalten mehr Inhalte von uns in Ihren Suchergebnissen
    AI generatedDieser Artikel wurde automatisch aus mehreren redaktionellen Quellen erstellt und nicht redaktionell geprüft.
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Photon Energy Taps EY-P for Independent Business Review Photon Energy N.V. has engaged EY-Parthenon to perform an Independent Business Review, shaping the company’s strategic options, financial outlook and talks with key stakeholders.
    Im Durchschnitt erleiden 7 von 10 Kleinanlegern Verluste beim Handel mit Turbo-Zertifikaten. Turbo-Zertifikate sind hoch risikoreiche Produkte und nicht für langfristige Anlagestrategien geeignet.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Jetzt bis zu 120 € Prämie sichern! Egal ob Trading, Sparen oder beides - bei SMARTBROKER+ ist für alle was dabei.
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     