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    2G ENERGY Scores €400M+ in Q3 Orders—Again

    2G Energy is shifting gears: despite softer H1 figures, record new orders, booming data-center demand and a bold outlook signal a powerful growth phase ahead.

    2G ENERGY Scores €400M+ in Q3 Orders—Again
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • 2G Energy secured new orders worth more than **€400 million in Q3 2026**, with data centers a major growth driver.
    • A data-center customer placed an order for **275 MW** of containerized power plants; a previously announced major mining-sector order was also finalized in July.
    • The company raised its **2027 revenue forecast to €600–650 million** from €570–620 million and expects an EBIT margin above 11% from 2027.
    • For the first time, 2G forecast **2028 revenue of €750–850 million**, supported by a new assembly hall planned to begin operations at the end of 2027.
    • In H1 2026, total output was **€184.0 million**, down 4.7% year on year; EBIT was €0.8 million and the EBIT margin was 0.6%.
    • The **2026 outlook remains unchanged at the upper end** of the range: revenue of €490 million and an EBIT margin of 9.5–10.5%. Heat-pump orders of up to €30 million are expected for the full year.

    The next important date, Publication of preliminary key figures for the first half of 2026, at 2G ENERGY is on 29.09.2026.

    The price of 2G ENERGY at the time of the news was 58,85EUR and was up +4,30 % compared with the previous day.


    2G ENERGY

    +5,84 %
    -7,36 %
    +2,34 %
    -9,84 %
    +77,78 %
    +138,66 %
    +131,60 %
    +1.219,01 %
    +2.604,47 %
    ISIN:DE000A0HL8N9WKN:A0HL8N
    2G ENERGY direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

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    2G ENERGY Scores €400M+ in Q3 Orders—Again 2G Energy is shifting gears: despite softer H1 figures, record new orders, booming data-center demand and a bold outlook signal a powerful growth phase ahead.
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