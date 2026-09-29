Bitcoin Group Plans Major bitcoin.de Relaunch With Bigger Product Lineup

Bitcoin Group completed the redevelopment of bitcoin.de, including a new website and trading app; the platform is technically ready to launch after extensive functional and security testing.

The revamped platform is planned to offer more than 100 cryptocurrencies, savings plans, crypto swaps, dynamic staking and modern settlement infrastructure.

First-half 2026 revenue fell to €1.59 million from €3.78 million a year earlier; EBITDA was negative €3.25 million, affected by weak crypto markets and transformation costs.

As of 30 June 2026, net crypto holdings stood at €199 million, the equity ratio was 71.8%, and cash and cash equivalents totaled €3.9 million.

Crypto trading on bitcoin.de has been unavailable since the end of June while futurum bank AG completes the required MiCAR licensing process; the relaunch depends on regulatory approval.

The company expects 2026 revenue to decline year on year and anticipates negative EBITDA, citing the delayed relaunch, ongoing investment and uncertainty in crypto markets.

The price of Bitcoin Group at the time of the news was 28,12EUR and was up +0,43 % compared with the previous day.







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