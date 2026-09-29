Bitcoin Group Plans Major bitcoin.de Relaunch With Bigger Product Lineup
Bitcoin Group is gearing up for a major relaunch: a fully revamped bitcoin.de platform, new app, and expanded crypto services despite ongoing market headwinds.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- Bitcoin Group completed the redevelopment of bitcoin.de, including a new website and trading app; the platform is technically ready to launch after extensive functional and security testing.
- The revamped platform is planned to offer more than 100 cryptocurrencies, savings plans, crypto swaps, dynamic staking and modern settlement infrastructure.
- First-half 2026 revenue fell to €1.59 million from €3.78 million a year earlier; EBITDA was negative €3.25 million, affected by weak crypto markets and transformation costs.
- As of 30 June 2026, net crypto holdings stood at €199 million, the equity ratio was 71.8%, and cash and cash equivalents totaled €3.9 million.
- Crypto trading on bitcoin.de has been unavailable since the end of June while futurum bank AG completes the required MiCAR licensing process; the relaunch depends on regulatory approval.
- The company expects 2026 revenue to decline year on year and anticipates negative EBITDA, citing the delayed relaunch, ongoing investment and uncertainty in crypto markets.
The price of Bitcoin Group at the time of the news was 28,12EUR and was up +0,43 % compared with the previous day.
+1,07 %
-5,60 %
+1,62 %
+18,73 %
-27,45 %
+39,17 %
-26,29 %
+2.730,00 %
Prämie Jetzt bis zu 120 € Prämie sichern! Egal ob Trading, Sparen oder beides - bei SMARTBROKER+ ist für alle was dabei.
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
AI generatedDieser Artikel wurde automatisch aus mehreren redaktionellen Quellen erstellt und nicht redaktionell geprüft.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte