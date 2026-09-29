Genesis Holdings Swaps All Legacy Notes for Series D Preferred Stock
Genesis Holdings has overhauled its capital structure, cancelling legacy notes and reshaping investor terms while its Travaleo platform explores new luxury real-estate fund opportunities.
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- Genesis Holdings completed debt-exchange agreements with all seven holders of its legacy convertible notes, including previous holdouts; the notes were cancelled with no remaining principal, interest, default amounts or conversion rights.
- Noteholders exchanged the notes for Series D Preferred Stock and waived one-third of the outstanding amounts owed.
- Series D shares have a $1 stated value and may convert into common stock at the lowest closing bid price during the five preceding trading days, subject to a 9.99% ownership cap. Dividends generally do not apply; Genesis may redeem shares at 120% or 125% of stated value during the first year.
- Holders agreed to a 30-day transfer lock-up and a 60-day conversion restriction. For the following six months, daily common-stock transfers are capped at 10% of the preceding five-day average trading volume.
- Genesis says the restructuring removes the main source of variable-price dilution from the legacy notes and expects to publish an updated unaudited pro forma balance sheet.
- Travaleo, Genesis’s real-estate investment and tokenization platform, is evaluating potential branded luxury real-estate funds with Aurami Capital. Travaleo is establishing a Miami headquarters alongside Aurami, but any funds remain subject to agreements, regulatory requirements and investor onboarding.
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