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    Genesis Holdings Swaps All Legacy Notes for Series D Preferred Stock

    Genesis Holdings has overhauled its capital structure, cancelling legacy notes and reshaping investor terms while its Travaleo platform explores new luxury real-estate fund opportunities.

    Genesis Holdings Swaps All Legacy Notes for Series D Preferred Stock
    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • Genesis Holdings completed debt-exchange agreements with all seven holders of its legacy convertible notes, including previous holdouts; the notes were cancelled with no remaining principal, interest, default amounts or conversion rights.
    • Noteholders exchanged the notes for Series D Preferred Stock and waived one-third of the outstanding amounts owed.
    • Series D shares have a $1 stated value and may convert into common stock at the lowest closing bid price during the five preceding trading days, subject to a 9.99% ownership cap. Dividends generally do not apply; Genesis may redeem shares at 120% or 125% of stated value during the first year.
    • Holders agreed to a 30-day transfer lock-up and a 60-day conversion restriction. For the following six months, daily common-stock transfers are capped at 10% of the preceding five-day average trading volume.
    • Genesis says the restructuring removes the main source of variable-price dilution from the legacy notes and expects to publish an updated unaudited pro forma balance sheet.
    • Travaleo, Genesis’s real-estate investment and tokenization platform, is evaluating potential branded luxury real-estate funds with Aurami Capital. Travaleo is establishing a Miami headquarters alongside Aurami, but any funds remain subject to agreements, regulatory requirements and investor onboarding.



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    Genesis Holdings Swaps All Legacy Notes for Series D Preferred Stock Genesis Holdings has overhauled its capital structure, cancelling legacy notes and reshaping investor terms while its Travaleo platform explores new luxury real-estate fund opportunities.
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