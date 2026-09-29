Grünenthal Unternehmensanleihe 4,125 % bis 05/28: €850M Deal Closes
Grünenthal has completed a landmark €850m senior secured bond deal, reshaping its debt profile and reinforcing the financial strength behind its growth strategy.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- Grünenthal successfully closed an €850 million senior secured bond transaction, with both bond tranches due in 2032 and issued at par.
- The financing comprises €400 million of fixed-rate notes carrying 5.375% interest and €450 million of floating-rate notes at Euribor +275 basis points.
- Proceeds will be used to redeem most of the company’s 2028 notes, repay its 2030 notes in full, and fund strategic initiatives. Its €675 million of 2031 notes remain unchanged.
- The bonds received ratings of BB+ from Fitch, BB− from S&P, and Ba3 from Moody’s.
- The transaction strengthens Grünenthal’s capital structure, extends its debt maturities, and gives it greater financial flexibility to invest in growth and pursue its strategy.
- Grünenthal’s adjusted EBITDA rose from €129 million in 2017 to a record €500 million in 2025; that year, operating cash flow increased 46% to €309 million and net leverage fell to 2.24×.
The price of Grünenthal Unternehmensanleihe 4,125 % bis 05/28 at the time of the news was 99,76EUR and was down -0,05 %
compared with the previous day.
+0,04 %
-0,24 %
-0,13 %
-0,19 %
-0,82 %
+8,34 %
-4,79 %
-1,73 %
Jetzt bis zu 120 € Prämie sichern! Egal ob Trading, Sparen oder beides - bei SMARTBROKER+ ist für alle was dabei. Eröffnen Sie ein Depot bei Smartbroker+ und erhalten als Prämie jetzt bis zu 120 €!
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
AI generatedDieser Artikel wurde automatisch aus mehreren redaktionellen Quellen erstellt und nicht redaktionell geprüft.