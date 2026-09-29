Grünenthal Unternehmensanleihe 4,125 % bis 05/28: €850M Deal Closes

Grünenthal successfully closed an €850 million senior secured bond transaction, with both bond tranches due in 2032 and issued at par.

The financing comprises €400 million of fixed-rate notes carrying 5.375% interest and €450 million of floating-rate notes at Euribor +275 basis points.

Proceeds will be used to redeem most of the company’s 2028 notes, repay its 2030 notes in full, and fund strategic initiatives. Its €675 million of 2031 notes remain unchanged.

The bonds received ratings of BB+ from Fitch, BB− from S&P, and Ba3 from Moody’s.

The transaction strengthens Grünenthal’s capital structure, extends its debt maturities, and gives it greater financial flexibility to invest in growth and pursue its strategy.

Grünenthal’s adjusted EBITDA rose from €129 million in 2017 to a record €500 million in 2025; that year, operating cash flow increased 46% to €309 million and net leverage fell to 2.24×.

The price of Grünenthal Unternehmensanleihe 4,125 % bis 05/28 at the time of the news was 99,76EUR and was down -0,05 % compared with the previous day.





