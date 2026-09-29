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    StartseitevorwärtsAnleihenvorwärtsGrünenthal Unternehmensanleihe 4,125 % bis 05/28 AnleihevorwärtsNachrichten zu Grünenthal Unternehmensanleihe 4,125 % bis 05/28
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    Grünenthal Unternehmensanleihe 4,125 % bis 05/28: €850M Deal Closes

    Grünenthal has completed a landmark €850m senior secured bond deal, reshaping its debt profile and reinforcing the financial strength behind its growth strategy.

    Grünenthal Unternehmensanleihe 4,125 % bis 05/28: €850M Deal Closes
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Grünenthal successfully closed an €850 million senior secured bond transaction, with both bond tranches due in 2032 and issued at par.
    • The financing comprises €400 million of fixed-rate notes carrying 5.375% interest and €450 million of floating-rate notes at Euribor +275 basis points.
    • Proceeds will be used to redeem most of the company’s 2028 notes, repay its 2030 notes in full, and fund strategic initiatives. Its €675 million of 2031 notes remain unchanged.
    • The bonds received ratings of BB+ from Fitch, BB− from S&P, and Ba3 from Moody’s.
    • The transaction strengthens Grünenthal’s capital structure, extends its debt maturities, and gives it greater financial flexibility to invest in growth and pursue its strategy.
    • Grünenthal’s adjusted EBITDA rose from €129 million in 2017 to a record €500 million in 2025; that year, operating cash flow increased 46% to €309 million and net leverage fell to 2.24×.

    The price of Grünenthal Unternehmensanleihe 4,125 % bis 05/28 at the time of the news was 99,76EUR and was down -0,05 % compared with the previous day.


    Grünenthal Unternehmensanleihe 4,125 % bis 05/28

    +0,04 %
    -0,24 %
    -0,13 %
    -0,19 %
    -0,82 %
    +8,34 %
    -4,79 %
    -1,73 %
    ISIN:XS2337703537WKN:A3E5QA
    Grünenthal Unternehmensanleihe 4,125 % bis 05/28 direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

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    Grünenthal Unternehmensanleihe 4,125 % bis 05/28: €850M Deal Closes Grünenthal has completed a landmark €850m senior secured bond deal, reshaping its debt profile and reinforcing the financial strength behind its growth strategy.
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