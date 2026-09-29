Befesa Wins S&P Upgrade to BB+ as Strong Results Slash Debt
S&P’s latest upgrade of Befesa underscores its strengthened balance sheet, record cash flow prospects and growing role in Europe’s expanding recycling and zinc markets.
Foto: Peter Endig - picture alliance / ZB
- S&P upgraded Befesa’s long-term issuer rating from BB to BB+, with a stable outlook.
- Befesa’s €650 million term loan B and €100 million revolving credit facility were also upgraded to BB+.
- S&P cited strong operating performance, favourable zinc-market conditions and contributions from recently completed growth projects.
- Expected growth in European recycling volumes, as new electric arc furnace capacity comes online, is likely to support future performance.
- Befesa has reduced net leverage through earnings growth, disciplined investment and strong cash flow; with major growth investments complete, lower capital expenditure may enable further deleveraging.
- Befesa expects a record year for EBITDA and cash flow, supported by zinc hedges extended through Q3 2029 at record-high levels.
The next important date, Q3 2026 Quarterly Statement and Conference Call, at Befesa is on 29.10.2026.
The price of Befesa at the time of the news was 34,85EUR and was up +0,14 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.412,09PKT (+0,86 %).
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