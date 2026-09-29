Pride Holdings Advisory Board to Guide Deals, Governance & NYSE/Nasdaq
Pride Holdings Group launches a new era of strategic growth with an Advisory Board led by seasoned experts in capital markets, community engagement, and hospitality.
Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
- Pride Holdings Group established a new Advisory Board and appointed Richard Hawkins, George Wallace, and Darren Donnelly as its initial members.
- The board will advise on corporate governance, acquisitions, operational growth, and the company’s long-term capital-markets strategy.
- Richard Hawkins brings more than 20 years of experience in capital markets, corporate finance, public-company leadership, and mergers and acquisitions.
- George Wallace adds a community-focused perspective, while Darren Donnelly contributes hospitality operations experience, including managing Trevi Lounge.
- The board will help assess acquisition opportunities, including strategic fit, integration, financial contribution, and potential shareholder value.
- Pride Holdings Group is evaluating a future uplisting to the NYSE or NASDAQ, subject to meeting applicable requirements; it expects to add more board members in 2027.
Jetzt bis zu 120 € Prämie sichern! Egal ob Trading, Sparen oder beides - bei SMARTBROKER+ ist für alle was dabei. Eröffnen Sie ein Depot bei Smartbroker+ und erhalten als Prämie jetzt bis zu 120 €!
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
AI generatedDieser Artikel wurde automatisch aus mehreren redaktionellen Quellen erstellt und nicht redaktionell geprüft.