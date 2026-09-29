DAX, Iovance Biotherapeutics & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: Verbio - Verbio
? Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|?
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|?
|?
|?
|2G ENERGY
|?
|?
|?
|Redcare Pharmacy
|?
|?
|RENK Group
|?
|?
|ThyssenKrupp
|?
|?
|Verbio
|?
|?
? Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
Anzeige
Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|?
|DAX
|274
|?
|?
|?
|Almonty Industries
|125
|?
|?
|?
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|124
|?
|?
|Vonovia
|51
|?
|?
|Rheinmetall
|44
|?
|?
|Atos Group
|43
|?
|?
? Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|?
|Iovance Biotherapeutics
|+24,92 %
|?
|?
|?
|Widepoint
|+12,62 %
|?
|?
|Carnival
|+12,11 %
|?
|?
|?
|AB SCIENCE
|-15,42 %
|?
|?
|FICO (Fair Isaac Corporation)
|-21,62 %
|?
|?
|?
|uniQure
|-36,72 %
|?
|?
Egal ob Trading, Sparen oder beides - bei SMARTBROKER+ ist für alle was dabei.Eröffnen Sie ein Depot bei Smartbroker+ und sichern sich damit bis zu 120 € Prämie!
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: -30,43 %
Wochenperformance: -30,43 %
Platz 1
2G ENERGY
Wochenperformance: -7,36 %
Wochenperformance: -7,36 %
Platz 2
Redcare Pharmacy
Wochenperformance: +13,48 %
Wochenperformance: +13,48 %
Platz 3
RENK Group
Wochenperformance: -10,58 %
Wochenperformance: -10,58 %
Platz 4
ThyssenKrupp
Wochenperformance: -2,49 %
Wochenperformance: -2,49 %
Platz 5
Verbio
Wochenperformance: -8,79 %
Wochenperformance: -8,79 %
Platz 6
DAX
Wochenperformance: -0,73 %
Wochenperformance: -0,73 %
Platz 7
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -8,41 %
Wochenperformance: -8,41 %
Platz 8
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: -30,43 %
Wochenperformance: -30,43 %
Platz 9
Vonovia
Wochenperformance: -3,69 %
Wochenperformance: -3,69 %
Platz 10
Rheinmetall
Wochenperformance: -6,50 %
Wochenperformance: -6,50 %
Platz 11
Atos Group
Wochenperformance: -12,77 %
Wochenperformance: -12,77 %
Platz 12
Iovance Biotherapeutics
Wochenperformance: +37,12 %
Wochenperformance: +37,12 %
Platz 13
Widepoint
Wochenperformance: -41,12 %
Wochenperformance: -41,12 %
Platz 14
Carnival
Wochenperformance: +13,68 %
Wochenperformance: +13,68 %
Platz 15
AB SCIENCE
Wochenperformance: -18,13 %
Wochenperformance: -18,13 %
Platz 16
FICO (Fair Isaac Corporation)
Wochenperformance: -28,62 %
Wochenperformance: -28,62 %
Platz 17
uniQure
Wochenperformance: -70,42 %
Wochenperformance: -70,42 %
Platz 18
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
17 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte