Marley Spoon reported H1 2026 net revenue of €105.6 million, down 24% from €138.9 million in H1 2025.

The contribution margin ratio remained at 36%, although the contribution margin fell by €11.9 million to €38.5 million.

Operating EBITDA was a loss of €6.8 million, compared with a profit of €5.6 million in H1 2025; the operating EBITDA margin fell from 4% to –6%.

Marketing spending rose to €21.1 million, around 20% of revenue, while general and administrative expenses decreased to €30.4 million from €32.4 million.

FreshRealm, the Group’s US fulfilment and supply agent, filed for Chapter 11 reorganisation on 27 April 2026; Misfits Market has since served as the US partner.

For 2026, Marley Spoon expects constant-currency revenue of €175–185 million, a contribution margin of 34–36%, and operating EBITDA of –€21 million to –€17 million.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at 468 SPAC II Registered (A) is on 30.09.2026.

The price of 468 SPAC II Registered (A) at the time of the news was 0,0600EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.





