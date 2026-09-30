Lonza Group Taps Pearl Huang for Independent Board Seat
Lonza reshapes its board, proposing biotech veteran Pearl Huang and marking a new phase of strategic renewal and scientific leadership.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- Lonza has nominated Pearl Huang as an independent member of its Board of Directors, subject to election at the May 2027 AGM.
- If elected, Huang will join the Strategy and Innovation Committee and the Remuneration Committee.
- Huang brings pharmaceutical and biotech leadership and scientific expertise; she has held senior roles at Roche, GSK and Merck, and co-founded BeiGene.
- Huang currently serves as an independent director of Waters Corporation and BB Biotech and holds a PhD from Princeton and a biology degree from MIT.
- Angelica Kohlmann and Christoph Mäder will not seek re-election at the 2027 AGM after long-standing Board service.
- Since 2024, Lonza’s Board has gained eight new members, strengthening its industry expertise, strategic capabilities and international experience.
The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Lonza Group is on 27.01.2027.
The price of Lonza Group at the time of the news was 623,10EUR and was up +0,48 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 620,90EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,35 % since publication.
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