Lonza Group Taps Pearl Huang for Independent Board Seat

Lonza has nominated Pearl Huang as an independent member of its Board of Directors, subject to election at the May 2027 AGM.

If elected, Huang will join the Strategy and Innovation Committee and the Remuneration Committee.

Huang brings pharmaceutical and biotech leadership and scientific expertise; she has held senior roles at Roche, GSK and Merck, and co-founded BeiGene.

Huang currently serves as an independent director of Waters Corporation and BB Biotech and holds a PhD from Princeton and a biology degree from MIT.

Angelica Kohlmann and Christoph Mäder will not seek re-election at the 2027 AGM after long-standing Board service.

Since 2024, Lonza’s Board has gained eight new members, strengthening its industry expertise, strategic capabilities and international experience.

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Lonza Group is on 27.01.2027.

The price of Lonza Group at the time of the news was 623,10EUR and was up +0,48 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 620,90EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,35 % since publication.





