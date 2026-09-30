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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsDaldrup & Soehne AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Daldrup & Soehne
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    Daldrup & Soehne Reports Strong 2026 H1 Growth, High Order Backlog

    Daldrup delivered robust growth in H1 2026, combining sharply higher output, rising earnings per share and a strong order backlog that underpins its outlook to 2027.

    Daldrup & Soehne Reports Strong 2026 H1 Growth, High Order Backlog
    Foto: peopleimages - stock.adobe.com
    • Total operating output rose 56% to €32.3 million in H1 2026, compared with €20.7 million a year earlier.
    • EBIT increased 29.3% to €3.43 million; the EBIT margin was 10.6%, down from 12.8% in H1 2025.
    • Net income reached €2.94 million, and earnings per share increased to €0.49 from €0.41.
    • The order backlog was approximately €132 million at the end of August, supporting capacity utilisation well into 2027.
    • Daldrup maintained a strong equity ratio of 65.3% and is modernising and expanding its drilling fleet, including the purchase of five used rigs.
    • The company confirmed its 2026 forecast: total operating output of approximately €58 million and an EBIT margin of 11.5%–13.5%.

    The next important date, Publication of the 2026 Group Half-Year Financial Report, at Daldrup & Soehne is on 30.09.2026.

    The price of Daldrup & Soehne at the time of the news was 22,600EUR and was up +3,43 % compared with the previous day.
    14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 22,800EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,88 % since publication.


    Daldrup & Soehne

    +4,59 %
    -5,22 %
    +2,22 %
    +5,02 %
    +84,74 %
    +177,11 %
    +432,41 %
    +202,04 %
    +57,24 %
    ISIN:DE0007830572WKN:783057
    Daldrup & Soehne direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

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    Daldrup & Soehne Reports Strong 2026 H1 Growth, High Order Backlog Daldrup delivered robust growth in H1 2026, combining sharply higher output, rising earnings per share and a strong order backlog that underpins its outlook to 2027.
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