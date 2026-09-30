Gerresheimer Q2 2026 Adjusted EBITDA Soars Over 50% QoQ

Q2 2026 revenue was EUR 578 million, up EUR 55 million quarter on quarter but below the EUR 614 million reported in Q2 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA rose by more than 50% quarter on quarter to EUR 102 million; the Q2 adjusted EBITDA margin improved 5 percentage points to 17.6%.

First-half 2026 revenue totaled EUR 1.10 billion and adjusted EBITDA was EUR 168 million, both down year on year; the half-year EBITDA margin was approximately 15.3%.

Containment & Delivery Systems performed strongly, with first-half revenue of EUR 604 million and adjusted EBITDA of EUR 135 million, supported by higher demand for drug-delivery devices.

Primary Injectable Solutions weakened amid lower demand for syringe systems and injection vials: first-half revenue fell to EUR 212 million and adjusted EBITDA to EUR 16 million.

Gerresheimer expects a stronger second half; the Centor sale is nearing completion, while the Primary Packaging Plastics sale is expected to close in H1 2027.

The next important date, The half-year results are scheduled to be published in September/October., at Gerresheimer is on 30.09.2026.

The price of Gerresheimer at the time of the news was 28,76EUR and was up +4,35 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 29,32EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,95 % since publication.







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