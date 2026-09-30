Gerresheimer Q2 2026 Adjusted EBITDA Soars Over 50% QoQ
Gerresheimer’s Q2 2026 results reveal a mixed picture: solid quarter-on-quarter gains, softer year-on-year figures, and high hopes pinned on a stronger second half.
Foto: Marion Stolzenwald - Gerresheimer AG
- Q2 2026 revenue was EUR 578 million, up EUR 55 million quarter on quarter but below the EUR 614 million reported in Q2 2025.
- Adjusted EBITDA rose by more than 50% quarter on quarter to EUR 102 million; the Q2 adjusted EBITDA margin improved 5 percentage points to 17.6%.
- First-half 2026 revenue totaled EUR 1.10 billion and adjusted EBITDA was EUR 168 million, both down year on year; the half-year EBITDA margin was approximately 15.3%.
- Containment & Delivery Systems performed strongly, with first-half revenue of EUR 604 million and adjusted EBITDA of EUR 135 million, supported by higher demand for drug-delivery devices.
- Primary Injectable Solutions weakened amid lower demand for syringe systems and injection vials: first-half revenue fell to EUR 212 million and adjusted EBITDA to EUR 16 million.
- Gerresheimer expects a stronger second half; the Centor sale is nearing completion, while the Primary Packaging Plastics sale is expected to close in H1 2027.
The next important date, The half-year results are scheduled to be published in September/October., at Gerresheimer is on 30.09.2026.
The price of Gerresheimer at the time of the news was 28,76EUR and was up +4,35 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 29,32EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,95 % since publication.
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