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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsSBF AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu SBF
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    SBF Revises 2026 Earnings Outlook After Customer Insolvency

    SBF AG has revised its 2026 outlook after a key customer entered provisional insolvency, prompting a sharp downgrade of expected EBITDA for the year.

    SBF Revises 2026 Earnings Outlook After Customer Insolvency
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • On 30 September 2026, SBF AG announced an adjustment to its full-year 2026 earnings forecast.
    • The change follows the provisional insolvency administration of one of SBF’s customers.
    • SBF has approximately €1.0 million in outstanding receivables from that customer.
    • The company expects a significant portion of these receivables to be uncollectible.
    • The expected bad-debt loss is forecast to reduce 2026 EBITDA by €0.8 million to €1.0 million.
    • SBF now expects 2026 EBITDA of €0.9 million to €1.5 million, down from €1.8 million to €2.4 million; any recoveries from collateral or insolvency proceedings are not included and could improve the result.

    The price of SBF at the time of the news was 2,3550EUR and was down -3,88 % compared with the previous day.
    14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,1800EUR this corresponds to a minus of -7,43 % since publication.


    SBF

    -6,12 %
    -9,83 %
    -30,36 %
    -39,54 %
    -65,12 %
    -44,47 %
    -77,26 %
    -96,04 %
    ISIN:DE000A2AAE22WKN:A2AAE2
    SBF direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

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    SBF Revises 2026 Earnings Outlook After Customer Insolvency SBF AG has revised its 2026 outlook after a key customer entered provisional insolvency, prompting a sharp downgrade of expected EBITDA for the year.
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