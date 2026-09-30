SBF Revises 2026 Earnings Outlook After Customer Insolvency
SBF AG has revised its 2026 outlook after a key customer entered provisional insolvency, prompting a sharp downgrade of expected EBITDA for the year.
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- On 30 September 2026, SBF AG announced an adjustment to its full-year 2026 earnings forecast.
- The change follows the provisional insolvency administration of one of SBF’s customers.
- SBF has approximately €1.0 million in outstanding receivables from that customer.
- The company expects a significant portion of these receivables to be uncollectible.
- The expected bad-debt loss is forecast to reduce 2026 EBITDA by €0.8 million to €1.0 million.
- SBF now expects 2026 EBITDA of €0.9 million to €1.5 million, down from €1.8 million to €2.4 million; any recoveries from collateral or insolvency proceedings are not included and could improve the result.
The price of SBF at the time of the news was 2,3550EUR and was down -3,88 % compared with the previous day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,1800EUR this corresponds to a minus of -7,43 % since publication.
-6,12 %
-9,83 %
-30,36 %
-39,54 %
-65,12 %
-44,47 %
-77,26 %
-96,04 %
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