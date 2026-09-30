SBF Revises 2026 Earnings Outlook After Customer Insolvency

On 30 September 2026, SBF AG announced an adjustment to its full-year 2026 earnings forecast.

The change follows the provisional insolvency administration of one of SBF’s customers.

SBF has approximately €1.0 million in outstanding receivables from that customer.

The company expects a significant portion of these receivables to be uncollectible.

The expected bad-debt loss is forecast to reduce 2026 EBITDA by €0.8 million to €1.0 million.

SBF now expects 2026 EBITDA of €0.9 million to €1.5 million, down from €1.8 million to €2.4 million; any recoveries from collateral or insolvency proceedings are not included and could improve the result.

The price of SBF at the time of the news was 2,3550EUR and was down -3,88 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,1800EUR this corresponds to a minus of -7,43 % since publication.







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