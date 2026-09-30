HMS Bergbau: H1 2026 Final Figures Are In

HMS Bergbau AG confirmed its preliminary results for the first half of 2026.

Revenue rose year on year from EUR 0.64 billion to EUR 1.1 billion; the comparison is limited because the prior-year figures were prepared under German HGB rather than IFRS.

IFRS EBITDA increased from EUR 8.4 million to EUR 22.5 million, including EUR 8.4 million in one-off gains from the first-time consolidation of Hoshoza Resources Vryheid; adjusted EBITDA was EUR 14.1 million.

Growth was driven mainly by the bulk commodities business and the liquid fuels and lubricants business launched in 2025.

HMS expanded its metal ores activities, started operations at its metallurgical coal mines in Botswana and South Africa, and continued growing its liquid fuels business.

Middle East crises and their effects on global energy supplies had no negative impact on the company’s business.

The next important date, "Publication of the half-year financial statements." Alternatives: - "Publication of the half-year report" - "Release of the interim (half-year) financial statements", at HMS Bergbau is on 30.09.2026.

The price of HMS Bergbau at the time of the news was 38,00EUR and was down -1,17 % compared with the previous day.







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