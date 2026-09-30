HMS Bergbau: H1 2026 Final Figures Are In
HMS Bergbau AG delivered a powerful first half of 2026, with strong revenue and EBITDA growth driven by bulk commodities, new fuels operations, and expanding international mining activities.
Foto: Sunshine Seeds - 198506252
- HMS Bergbau AG confirmed its preliminary results for the first half of 2026.
- Revenue rose year on year from EUR 0.64 billion to EUR 1.1 billion; the comparison is limited because the prior-year figures were prepared under German HGB rather than IFRS.
- IFRS EBITDA increased from EUR 8.4 million to EUR 22.5 million, including EUR 8.4 million in one-off gains from the first-time consolidation of Hoshoza Resources Vryheid; adjusted EBITDA was EUR 14.1 million.
- Growth was driven mainly by the bulk commodities business and the liquid fuels and lubricants business launched in 2025.
- HMS expanded its metal ores activities, started operations at its metallurgical coal mines in Botswana and South Africa, and continued growing its liquid fuels business.
- Middle East crises and their effects on global energy supplies had no negative impact on the company’s business.
The next important date, "Publication of the half-year financial statements." Alternatives: - "Publication of the half-year report" - "Release of the interim (half-year) financial statements", at HMS Bergbau is on 30.09.2026.
The price of HMS Bergbau at the time of the news was 38,00EUR and was down -1,17 % compared with the previous day.
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