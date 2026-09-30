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    HMS Bergbau: H1 2026 Final Figures Are In

    HMS Bergbau AG delivered a powerful first half of 2026, with strong revenue and EBITDA growth driven by bulk commodities, new fuels operations, and expanding international mining activities.

    HMS Bergbau: H1 2026 Final Figures Are In
    Foto: Sunshine Seeds - 198506252
    • HMS Bergbau AG confirmed its preliminary results for the first half of 2026.
    • Revenue rose year on year from EUR 0.64 billion to EUR 1.1 billion; the comparison is limited because the prior-year figures were prepared under German HGB rather than IFRS.
    • IFRS EBITDA increased from EUR 8.4 million to EUR 22.5 million, including EUR 8.4 million in one-off gains from the first-time consolidation of Hoshoza Resources Vryheid; adjusted EBITDA was EUR 14.1 million.
    • Growth was driven mainly by the bulk commodities business and the liquid fuels and lubricants business launched in 2025.
    • HMS expanded its metal ores activities, started operations at its metallurgical coal mines in Botswana and South Africa, and continued growing its liquid fuels business.
    • Middle East crises and their effects on global energy supplies had no negative impact on the company’s business.

    The next important date, "Publication of the half-year financial statements." Alternatives: - "Publication of the half-year report" - "Release of the interim (half-year) financial statements", at HMS Bergbau is on 30.09.2026.

    The price of HMS Bergbau at the time of the news was 38,00EUR and was down -1,17 % compared with the previous day.


    HMS Bergbau

    -0,78 %
    -4,75 %
    -5,46 %
    -10,35 %
    +262,86 %
    ISIN:DE0006061104WKN:606110
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    HMS Bergbau: H1 2026 Final Figures Are In HMS Bergbau AG delivered a powerful first half of 2026, with strong revenue and EBITDA growth driven by bulk commodities, new fuels operations, and expanding international mining activities.
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