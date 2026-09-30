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    Palfinger Takes Russia Write-Down, Prepares for Deconsolidation

    PALFINGER faces a pivotal shift as it restructures its Russian operations, triggering major asset write-downs and reshaping earnings for 2026 and beyond.

    Palfinger Takes Russia Write-Down, Prepares for Deconsolidation
    Foto: 417264605
    • On September 30, 2026, PALFINGER decided to strengthen the organizational separation of its Russian entities, leading to their deconsolidation.
    • The company expects to recognize an impairment loss of approximately EUR 135 million on its Russian assets in Q3 2026.
    • PALFINGER expects EBIT of around EUR 120 million for Q1–Q3 2026, compared with EUR 130.7 million in the same period of 2025.
    • The impairment is excluded from EBIT and will be reported separately as a result from discontinued operations, reducing net income.
    • Deconsolidation is expected to further significantly affect net income in coming quarters through the currency translation reserve.
    • That currency-related effect is currently estimated at around EUR 45 million, but will depend on exchange-rate movements.

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Palfinger is on 28.10.2026.

    The price of Palfinger at the time of the news was 30,28EUR and was down -0,66 % compared with the previous day.
    12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 30,15EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,41 % since publication.


    Palfinger

    -1,81 %
    +2,16 %
    -2,39 %
    -4,23 %
    -12,45 %
    +36,91 %
    -20,52 %
    +16,39 %
    +225,00 %
    ISIN:AT0000758305WKN:919964
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    Palfinger Takes Russia Write-Down, Prepares for Deconsolidation PALFINGER faces a pivotal shift as it restructures its Russian operations, triggering major asset write-downs and reshaping earnings for 2026 and beyond.
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