Palfinger Takes Russia Write-Down, Prepares for Deconsolidation
PALFINGER faces a pivotal shift as it restructures its Russian operations, triggering major asset write-downs and reshaping earnings for 2026 and beyond.
Foto: 417264605
- On September 30, 2026, PALFINGER decided to strengthen the organizational separation of its Russian entities, leading to their deconsolidation.
- The company expects to recognize an impairment loss of approximately EUR 135 million on its Russian assets in Q3 2026.
- PALFINGER expects EBIT of around EUR 120 million for Q1–Q3 2026, compared with EUR 130.7 million in the same period of 2025.
- The impairment is excluded from EBIT and will be reported separately as a result from discontinued operations, reducing net income.
- Deconsolidation is expected to further significantly affect net income in coming quarters through the currency translation reserve.
- That currency-related effect is currently estimated at around EUR 45 million, but will depend on exchange-rate movements.
The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Palfinger is on 28.10.2026.
The price of Palfinger at the time of the news was 30,28EUR and was down -0,66 % compared with the previous day.
12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 30,15EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,41 % since publication.
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