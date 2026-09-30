Palfinger Takes Russia Write-Down, Prepares for Deconsolidation

On September 30, 2026, PALFINGER decided to strengthen the organizational separation of its Russian entities, leading to their deconsolidation.

The company expects to recognize an impairment loss of approximately EUR 135 million on its Russian assets in Q3 2026.

PALFINGER expects EBIT of around EUR 120 million for Q1–Q3 2026, compared with EUR 130.7 million in the same period of 2025.

The impairment is excluded from EBIT and will be reported separately as a result from discontinued operations, reducing net income.

Deconsolidation is expected to further significantly affect net income in coming quarters through the currency translation reserve.

That currency-related effect is currently estimated at around EUR 45 million, but will depend on exchange-rate movements.

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Palfinger is on 28.10.2026.

The price of Palfinger at the time of the news was 30,28EUR and was down -0,66 % compared with the previous day.

12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 30,15EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,41 % since publication.





