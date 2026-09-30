11 88 0 Solutions Boosts 2026 EBITDA Forecast
11880 Solutions AG revises its 2026 outlook, lifting EBITDA guidance while bracing for softer revenue and cash flows amid ongoing restructuring and a tough economy.
Foto: Dena Skulskaya - Unsplash
- On 30 September 2026, 11880 Solutions AG raised its EBITDA forecast for fiscal year 2026.
- EBITDA is now expected to be moderately above the previous range of €2.6–€3.2 million.
- The improved EBITDA outlook is attributed to positive one-off effects.
- Revenue is expected to reach the lower end of, or fall slightly below, the original €50–€54 million forecast.
- Cash on hand is expected to reach the lower end of, or fall slightly below, the original €2–€3 million forecast, amid a challenging macroeconomic environment.
- The company says restructuring measures are improving its operations, in line with a strategy focused on profitability, efficiency and long-term value creation.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at 11 88 0 Solutions is on 05.11.2026.
The price of 11 88 0 Solutions at the time of the news was 1,9950EUR and was down -0,25 % compared with the previous
day.
-0,99 %
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-41,61 %
-52,94 %
-74,03 %
-60,12 %
-99,01 %
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