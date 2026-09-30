11 88 0 Solutions Boosts 2026 EBITDA Forecast

On 30 September 2026, 11880 Solutions AG raised its EBITDA forecast for fiscal year 2026.

EBITDA is now expected to be moderately above the previous range of €2.6–€3.2 million.

The improved EBITDA outlook is attributed to positive one-off effects.

Revenue is expected to reach the lower end of, or fall slightly below, the original €50–€54 million forecast.

Cash on hand is expected to reach the lower end of, or fall slightly below, the original €2–€3 million forecast, amid a challenging macroeconomic environment.

The company says restructuring measures are improving its operations, in line with a strategy focused on profitability, efficiency and long-term value creation.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at 11 88 0 Solutions is on 05.11.2026.

The price of 11 88 0 Solutions at the time of the news was 1,9950EUR and was down -0,25 % compared with the previous day.





