EnviTec Biogas Hits H1 2026 Plan, Accelerates Biomethane Push

Total output rose to EUR 182.9 million and revenue to EUR 169.2 million in H1 2026, up from EUR 164.9 million and EUR 148.4 million respectively a year earlier.

EBITDA fell to EUR 21.4 million and EBT to EUR 4.4 million, mainly due to higher bio-LNG marketing costs and the retroactive end of double counting for advanced biofuels.

Plant Construction recovered strongly: total output doubled to EUR 36.5 million, while its order backlog stood at EUR 143.1 million at the end of June.

EnviTec won biomass auction awards for around 16 MW of electrical capacity, securing part of its Own Plant Operation electricity portfolio for another 12 years.

The company plans around EUR 100 million in investment by 2029, including plant construction and refurbishment and converting more facilities to biomethane production.

EnviTec reaffirmed its 2026 forecast of EUR 330–370 million in total output or revenue and EUR 5–15 million in EBT, and expects both revenue and EBT to rise in 2027.

The next important date, "Publication of the half-year financial statements." Alternatives: - "Publication of the half-year report" - "Release of the interim (half-year) financial statements", at EnviTec Biogas is on 30.09.2026.

The price of EnviTec Biogas at the time of the news was 15,150EUR and was down -0,98 % compared with the previous day.





