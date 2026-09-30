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    BRANICKS Group: 2026 H1 Shows Strong Progress, Major Changes

    Branicks navigated a tough first half of 2026 with stable operations but mounting financial pressure, marked by lower assets, weaker FFO and a sizeable net loss.

    BRANICKS Group: 2026 H1 Shows Strong Progress, Major Changes
    Foto: DIC Asset AG
    • Branicks reported operational stability in the first half of 2026 despite challenging market conditions; assets under management stood at €10.1 billion, down from €10.5 billion at year-end 2025.
    • FFO after minority interests fell to €14.3 million from €22.7 million a year earlier, while the company recorded a consolidated net loss of €142.3 million.
    • The net loss was driven largely by €158.9 million in impairment losses on financial assets.
    • Interest expense declined to €25.6 million from €42.0 million, and operating expenses decreased 8.5% to €25.8 million.
    • Leasing volume fell to 148,500 square metres from 214,700 square metres; like-for-like annualized rental income across the portfolio declined 1.9%.
    • Branicks announced structural changes at VIB and plans to submit a comprehensive restructuring plan for approval at an extraordinary general meeting on October 9, 2026.

    The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at BRANICKS Group is on 30.09.2026.

    The price of BRANICKS Group at the time of the news was 0,5260EUR and was down -3,40 % compared with the previous day.


    BRANICKS Group

    +0,74 %
    -2,92 %
    -28,69 %
    -46,80 %
    -73,27 %
    -86,55 %
    -96,47 %
    -93,49 %
    -97,67 %
    ISIN:DE000A1X3XX4WKN:A1X3XX
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    BRANICKS Group: 2026 H1 Shows Strong Progress, Major Changes Branicks navigated a tough first half of 2026 with stable operations but mounting financial pressure, marked by lower assets, weaker FFO and a sizeable net loss.
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