BRANICKS Group: 2026 H1 Shows Strong Progress, Major Changes
Branicks navigated a tough first half of 2026 with stable operations but mounting financial pressure, marked by lower assets, weaker FFO and a sizeable net loss.
Foto: DIC Asset AG
- Branicks reported operational stability in the first half of 2026 despite challenging market conditions; assets under management stood at €10.1 billion, down from €10.5 billion at year-end 2025.
- FFO after minority interests fell to €14.3 million from €22.7 million a year earlier, while the company recorded a consolidated net loss of €142.3 million.
- The net loss was driven largely by €158.9 million in impairment losses on financial assets.
- Interest expense declined to €25.6 million from €42.0 million, and operating expenses decreased 8.5% to €25.8 million.
- Leasing volume fell to 148,500 square metres from 214,700 square metres; like-for-like annualized rental income across the portfolio declined 1.9%.
- Branicks announced structural changes at VIB and plans to submit a comprehensive restructuring plan for approval at an extraordinary general meeting on October 9, 2026.
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at BRANICKS Group is on 30.09.2026.
The price of BRANICKS Group at the time of the news was 0,5260EUR and was down -3,40 % compared with the previous day.
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