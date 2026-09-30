BRANICKS Group: 2026 H1 Shows Strong Progress, Major Changes

Branicks reported operational stability in the first half of 2026 despite challenging market conditions; assets under management stood at €10.1 billion, down from €10.5 billion at year-end 2025.

FFO after minority interests fell to €14.3 million from €22.7 million a year earlier, while the company recorded a consolidated net loss of €142.3 million.

The net loss was driven largely by €158.9 million in impairment losses on financial assets.

Interest expense declined to €25.6 million from €42.0 million, and operating expenses decreased 8.5% to €25.8 million.

Leasing volume fell to 148,500 square metres from 214,700 square metres; like-for-like annualized rental income across the portfolio declined 1.9%.

Branicks announced structural changes at VIB and plans to submit a comprehensive restructuring plan for approval at an extraordinary general meeting on October 9, 2026.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at BRANICKS Group is on 30.09.2026.

The price of BRANICKS Group at the time of the news was 0,5260EUR and was down -3,40 % compared with the previous day.







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