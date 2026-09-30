DAX, Capricor Therapeutics & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
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? Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|?
|DroneShield
|?
|?
|?
|Gerresheimer
|?
|?
|?
|Redcare Pharmacy
|?
|?
|Secunet Security Networks
|?
|?
|American Critical Minerals
|?
|?
|Moderna
|?
|?
? Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|?
|DAX
|237
|?
|?
|?
|Almonty Industries
|69
|?
|?
|?
|Atos Group
|60
|?
|?
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|53
|?
|?
|BioNTech
|36
|?
|?
|Rheinmetall
|31
|?
|?
? Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|?
|Capricor Therapeutics
|+14,28 %
|?
|?
|?
|Novem Group
|+9,26 %
|?
|?
|?
|DocMorris AG (ex zur Rose)
|+9,04 %
|?
|?
|?
|Hyperion DeFi Incorporation
|-6,92 %
|?
|?
|?
|CTS Eventim
|-12,34 %
|?
|?
|?
|Trulieve Cannabis
|-15,94 %
|?
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DroneShield
Wochenperformance: +4,67 %
Wochenperformance: +4,67 %
Platz 1
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: +11,70 %
Wochenperformance: +11,70 %
Platz 2
Redcare Pharmacy
Wochenperformance: +16,20 %
Wochenperformance: +16,20 %
Platz 3
Secunet Security Networks
Wochenperformance: +14,15 %
Wochenperformance: +14,15 %
Platz 4
American Critical Minerals
Wochenperformance: -11,58 %
Wochenperformance: -11,58 %
Platz 5
Moderna
Wochenperformance: +13,08 %
Wochenperformance: +13,08 %
Platz 6
DAX
Wochenperformance: -0,63 %
Wochenperformance: -0,63 %
Platz 7
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -6,63 %
Wochenperformance: -6,63 %
Platz 8
Atos Group
Wochenperformance: -18,93 %
Wochenperformance: -18,93 %
Platz 9
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: -29,92 %
Wochenperformance: -29,92 %
Platz 10
BioNTech
Wochenperformance: -1,98 %
Wochenperformance: -1,98 %
Platz 11
Rheinmetall
Wochenperformance: -4,63 %
Wochenperformance: -4,63 %
Platz 12
Capricor Therapeutics
Wochenperformance: +35,75 %
Wochenperformance: +35,75 %
Platz 13
Novem Group
Wochenperformance: +2,61 %
Wochenperformance: +2,61 %
Platz 14
DocMorris AG (ex zur Rose)
Wochenperformance: +16,34 %
Wochenperformance: +16,34 %
Platz 15
Hyperion DeFi Incorporation
Wochenperformance: -7,28 %
Wochenperformance: -7,28 %
Platz 16
CTS Eventim
Wochenperformance: -12,32 %
Wochenperformance: -12,32 %
Platz 17
Trulieve Cannabis
Wochenperformance: -14,99 %
Wochenperformance: -14,99 %
Platz 18
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