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    Photon Energy Announces New 2025 Annual Report Publication Date

    Photon Energy N.V. faces renewed delays on its 2025 Annual Report as bond term disputes and audit complexities force the company to push back its planned publication date once again.

    Photon Energy Announces New 2025 Annual Report Publication Date
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Photon Energy N.V. has postponed publication of its 2025 Annual Report and audited consolidated financial statements.
    • The report was initially scheduled for 31 July 2026, then rescheduled to 30 September 2026; the company has not yet set a new publication date.
    • The earlier delay was linked to proposed changes to the terms of the EUR Green Bond 2021/2027, including financial covenants, which could affect accounting assumptions and the audit.
    • On 1 September 2026, the company ended the bondholder vote without a meeting after receiving countermotions and objections to the voting process.
    • The proposals need further analysis and consultation, and additional time is required to complete the statutory audit and finalize the report.
    • Photon Energy has already published preliminary unaudited 2025 results and updates in ad-hoc report 16/2026; it will disclose material changes arising from restructuring or the audit without undue delay.

    The price of Photon Energy at the time of the news was 0,2750EUR and was up +0,55 % compared with the previous day.


    Photon Energy

    +0,55 %
    -1,79 %
    -7,59 %
    -5,19 %
    -93,39 %
    ISIN:NL0010391108WKN:A1T9KW
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    Photon Energy Announces New 2025 Annual Report Publication Date Photon Energy N.V. faces renewed delays on its 2025 Annual Report as bond term disputes and audit complexities force the company to push back its planned publication date once again.
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