LM PAY Spolka Akcyjna Beats FY25 Guidance With PLN 12.4M EBIT
LM PAY closed FY 2025 with robust revenues, a standout EBIT margin and rising loan volumes, while a new refinancing structure reshaped its cost base and future growth path.
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- LM PAY’s audited FY 2025 revenue was PLN 32.4 million, with EBIT of PLN 12.4 million and a strong 38.3% EBIT margin.
- EBIT exceeded the company’s PLN 7–12 million guidance range, while revenue was within its PLN 32–42 million range.
- Despite PLN 16.2 million in financing costs, the company reported PLN 1.2 million profit before tax; after tax, its net loss was PLN 1.3 million. Operating cash flow was positive at PLN 6.1 million.
- Compared with preliminary results, audited revenue was PLN 5.4 million lower, but EBIT was PLN 1.6 million higher and the net loss was PLN 0.6 million smaller.
- The transition to UniCredit as refinancing partner was completed in Q3 2025 and increased costs in 2025; the new structure is intended to support growth and provide more favourable financing terms.
- Loan originations rose to approximately PLN 128.4 million across 53,524 loans, up from 47,086 the previous year; LM PAY is also developing motor insurance financing.
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