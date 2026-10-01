Fresenius Snaps Up Remaining 45% of mAbxience for Up to €750M

Fresenius acquired the remaining 45% of mAbxience for up to €750 million, completing the purchase on 30 September 2026 without requiring regulatory approval.

The deal gives Fresenius full ownership of a vertically integrated biopharma business spanning research, development, manufacturing and commercialization.

Full ownership increases Fresenius’ control over investment, production capacity and strategic decisions, and supports its #FutureFresenius strategy.

The biosimilars market is expected to grow to more than €180 billion by 2035; mAbxience has four marketed products and eight candidates in development.

The acquisition is expected to immediately increase Group core earnings per share. It will be funded from available liquidity and operating cash flow, with no new financing required.

mAbxience generated more than €320 million in revenue in 2025 and employs over 1,300 people; Fresenius left its 2026 guidance and 2030 Biopharma ambition unchanged.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3) Alternative: Release of quarterly financial report (cut-off date: Q3), at Fresenius is on 04.11.2026.

The price of Fresenius at the time of the news was 44,61EUR and was down -0,04 % compared with the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 44,58EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,07 % since publication.

At this time, the index DAX was at 25.100,00PKT (-0,06 %).







Schreibe Deinen Kommentar