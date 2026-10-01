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    Fresenius Snaps Up Remaining 45% of mAbxience for Up to €750M

    Fresenius is doubling down on biopharma, taking full control of mAbxience in a landmark deal that reshapes its biosimilars strategy and long‑term growth ambitions.

    Fresenius Snaps Up Remaining 45% of mAbxience for Up to €750M
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Fresenius acquired the remaining 45% of mAbxience for up to €750 million, completing the purchase on 30 September 2026 without requiring regulatory approval.
    • The deal gives Fresenius full ownership of a vertically integrated biopharma business spanning research, development, manufacturing and commercialization.
    • Full ownership increases Fresenius’ control over investment, production capacity and strategic decisions, and supports its #FutureFresenius strategy.
    • The biosimilars market is expected to grow to more than €180 billion by 2035; mAbxience has four marketed products and eight candidates in development.
    • The acquisition is expected to immediately increase Group core earnings per share. It will be funded from available liquidity and operating cash flow, with no new financing required.
    • mAbxience generated more than €320 million in revenue in 2025 and employs over 1,300 people; Fresenius left its 2026 guidance and 2030 Biopharma ambition unchanged.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3) Alternative: Release of quarterly financial report (cut-off date: Q3), at Fresenius is on 04.11.2026.

    The price of Fresenius at the time of the news was 44,61EUR and was down -0,04 % compared with the previous day.
    13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 44,58EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,07 % since publication.
    At this time, the index DAX was at 25.100,00PKT (-0,06 %).


    Fresenius

    +0,34 %
    -4,03 %
    -1,51 %
    +10,64 %
    -6,57 %
    +51,43 %
    +7,77 %
    -37,95 %
    +3.097,86 %
    ISIN:DE000FRE5EN2WKN:FRE5EN
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    Fresenius Snaps Up Remaining 45% of mAbxience for Up to €750M Fresenius is doubling down on biopharma, taking full control of mAbxience in a landmark deal that reshapes its biosimilars strategy and long‑term growth ambitions.
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