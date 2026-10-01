Almonty Industries, Lasertec & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
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? Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|?
|Zenatech
|?
|?
|?
|Quantum eMotion
|?
|?
|?
|Viromed Medical
|?
|?
|RENK Group
|?
|?
|Blue Moon Metals
|?
|?
|Antimony Resources
|?
|?
? Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|?
|Almonty Industries
|72
|?
|?
|?
|Viromed Medical
|44
|?
|?
|?
|Silber
|41
|?
|?
|Vonovia
|38
|?
|?
|Gerresheimer
|32
|?
|?
|Atos Group
|30
|?
|?
? Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|?
|Lasertec
|+8,62 %
|?
|?
|Metaplanet
|+7,55 %
|?
|?
|?
|TAIYO YUDEN
|+5,71 %
|?
|?
|?
|The Naga Group
|-5,90 %
|?
|?
|?
|Iperionx
|-7,91 %
|?
|?
|?
|Vulcan Energy Resources
|-9,30 %
|?
|?
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Zenatech
Wochenperformance: -6,20 %
Wochenperformance: -6,20 %
Platz 1
Quantum eMotion
Wochenperformance: -24,36 %
Wochenperformance: -24,36 %
Platz 2
Viromed Medical
Wochenperformance: +13,51 %
Wochenperformance: +13,51 %
Platz 3
RENK Group
Wochenperformance: -13,42 %
Wochenperformance: -13,42 %
Platz 4
Blue Moon Metals
Wochenperformance: -9,24 %
Wochenperformance: -9,24 %
Platz 5
Antimony Resources
Wochenperformance: -4,74 %
Wochenperformance: -4,74 %
Platz 6
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -2,39 %
Wochenperformance: -2,39 %
Platz 7
Viromed Medical
Wochenperformance: +13,51 %
Wochenperformance: +13,51 %
Platz 8
Silber
Wochenperformance: -6,79 %
Wochenperformance: -6,79 %
Platz 9
Vonovia
Wochenperformance: -2,16 %
Wochenperformance: -2,16 %
Platz 10
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: +8,07 %
Wochenperformance: +8,07 %
Platz 11
Atos Group
Wochenperformance: -18,93 %
Wochenperformance: -18,93 %
Platz 12
Lasertec
Wochenperformance: +14,55 %
Wochenperformance: +14,55 %
Platz 13
Metaplanet
Wochenperformance: +6,07 %
Wochenperformance: +6,07 %
Platz 14
TAIYO YUDEN
Wochenperformance: +11,00 %
Wochenperformance: +11,00 %
Platz 15
The Naga Group
Wochenperformance: -20,31 %
Wochenperformance: -20,31 %
Platz 16
Iperionx
Wochenperformance: -16,34 %
Wochenperformance: -16,34 %
Platz 17
Vulcan Energy Resources
Wochenperformance: -19,38 %
Wochenperformance: -19,38 %
Platz 18
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