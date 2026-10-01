Lenzing Launches Fully Underwritten Rights Issue
Lenzing has unveiled a major rights issue worth around EUR 300 million, aiming to fund its strategic shift, bolster flexibility, and reinforce its balance sheet.
Foto: Lenzing Group
- Lenzing launched a fully underwritten cash capital increase targeting approximately EUR 300 million in gross proceeds.
- The company will issue 34,756,362 new shares at EUR 8.65 each, a 42.5% discount to the theoretical ex-rights price.
- Existing shareholders may subscribe for 9 new shares for every 10 shares held; the subscription period is expected to run from October 6 to October 20, 2026.
- Proceeds will support Lenzing’s “Grow Nonwovens, Reset Textiles” strategy, provide financial flexibility, and strengthen its capital structure.
- Major shareholders B&C Group and Suzano, together with Oberbank, have committed to exercise all their subscription rights; they have also agreed to a customary six-month lock-up.
- Trading in subscription rights is expected from October 6 to October 14, 2026; any unsubscribed shares may be placed with institutional and other qualified investors on October 20.
The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Lenzing is on 05.11.2026.
The price of Lenzing at the time of the news was 19,160EUR and was down -7,33 % compared with the previous day.
9 minutes after the article was published, the price was 18,400EUR this corresponds to a minus of -3,97 % since publication.
-9,66 %
-2,13 %
-10,20 %
-14,29 %
-18,18 %
-46,92 %
-80,13 %
-80,04 %
-73,51 %
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