🎁 Jetzt bis zu 120 € Prämie sichern! → Egal ob Trading, Sparen oder beides - bei SMARTBROKER+ ist für alle was dabei.   🎁 Jetzt bis zu 120 € Prämie sichern! → Jetzt Depot eröffnen
    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsLenzing AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Lenzing
    69 Aufrufe 69 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Lenzing Launches Fully Underwritten Rights Issue

    Lenzing has unveiled a major rights issue worth around EUR 300 million, aiming to fund its strategic shift, bolster flexibility, and reinforce its balance sheet.

    Lenzing Launches Fully Underwritten Rights Issue
    Foto: Lenzing Group
    • Lenzing launched a fully underwritten cash capital increase targeting approximately EUR 300 million in gross proceeds.
    • The company will issue 34,756,362 new shares at EUR 8.65 each, a 42.5% discount to the theoretical ex-rights price.
    • Existing shareholders may subscribe for 9 new shares for every 10 shares held; the subscription period is expected to run from October 6 to October 20, 2026.
    • Proceeds will support Lenzing’s “Grow Nonwovens, Reset Textiles” strategy, provide financial flexibility, and strengthen its capital structure.
    • Major shareholders B&C Group and Suzano, together with Oberbank, have committed to exercise all their subscription rights; they have also agreed to a customary six-month lock-up.
    • Trading in subscription rights is expected from October 6 to October 14, 2026; any unsubscribed shares may be placed with institutional and other qualified investors on October 20.

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Lenzing is on 05.11.2026.

    The price of Lenzing at the time of the news was 19,160EUR and was down -7,33 % compared with the previous day.
    9 minutes after the article was published, the price was 18,400EUR this corresponds to a minus of -3,97 % since publication.


    Lenzing

    -9,66 %
    -2,13 %
    -10,20 %
    -14,29 %
    -18,18 %
    -46,92 %
    -80,13 %
    -80,04 %
    -73,51 %
    ISIN:AT0000644505WKN:852927
    Lenzing direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

    Geschenk Prämie Jetzt bis zu 120 € Prämie sichern! Egal ob Trading, Sparen oder beides - bei SMARTBROKER+ ist für alle was dabei.





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    wallstreetONLINE bei Google bevorzugen.Sie erhalten mehr Inhalte von uns in Ihren Suchergebnissen
    AI generatedDieser Artikel wurde automatisch aus mehreren redaktionellen Quellen erstellt und nicht redaktionell geprüft.
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Lenzing Launches Fully Underwritten Rights Issue Lenzing has unveiled a major rights issue worth around EUR 300 million, aiming to fund its strategic shift, bolster flexibility, and reinforce its balance sheet.
    Im Durchschnitt erleiden 7 von 10 Kleinanlegern Verluste beim Handel mit Turbo-Zertifikaten. Turbo-Zertifikate sind hoch risikoreiche Produkte und nicht für langfristige Anlagestrategien geeignet.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Jetzt bis zu 120 € Prämie sichern! Egal ob Trading, Sparen oder beides - bei SMARTBROKER+ ist für alle was dabei.
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     