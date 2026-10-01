Centrotherm Photovoltaics Posts Strong H1 2026 Results Despite Headwinds

Revenue in the first half of 2026 was €78.9 million, down from €106.4 million a year earlier; semiconductor sales contributed €67.7 million and photovoltaic sales €10.4 million.

Asia remained the largest market, generating €46.7 million, or 59% of revenue, compared with €76.3 million (72%) in the first half of 2025.

Total operating performance fell to €61.7 million from €96.3 million, while EBITDA declined to €4.8 million from €14.7 million.

Order intake totaled €45.9 million, versus €49.1 million a year earlier; semiconductor orders were €31.8 million and photovoltaic orders €14.0 million.

The company raised its 2026 order-intake forecast to €110–160 million, up from the previously published range of €40–100 million.

For 2026, centrotherm still expects revenue of €90–170 million and EBITDA significantly below the prior-year result, while saying it remains on track to meet its targets.

The next important date, "Publication of the half-year financial statements." Alternatives: - "Publication of the half-year report" - "Release of the interim (half-year) financial statements", at Centrotherm Photovoltaics is on 01.10.2026.

The price of Centrotherm Photovoltaics at the time of the news was 9,2500EUR and was down -0,27 % compared with the previous day.





