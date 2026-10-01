Gerresheimer Closes Centor Sale: What’s Next?
Gerresheimer has finalized the divestment of its U.S. unit Centor, marking a key step in reshaping its portfolio and sharpening its focus on advanced pharma packaging.
Foto: Marion Stolzenwald - Gerresheimer AG
- Gerresheimer completed the sale of its U.S. subsidiary Centor on October 1, 2026, after fulfilling customary closing conditions.
- The sale was completed within two months of the definitive agreement signed on July 29, 2026, with funds advised by Apax Partners.
- Centor was part of a combined sale agreement for Centor and Gerresheimer’s global Primary Packaging Plastics business, valued at approximately €1.5 billion in total enterprise value; Centor accounted for about half.
- Gerresheimer will use the proceeds from the Centor sale to reduce its debt.
- The sale of the Primary Packaging Plastics business is expected to close in the first half of 2027; a comprehensive Group refinancing is planned afterward.
- Following the portfolio restructuring, Gerresheimer plans to focus on high-quality primary packaging and drug delivery systems.
The next important date, The Q3/26 results are scheduled to be published in October 2026., at Gerresheimer is on 31.10.2026.
The price of Gerresheimer at the time of the news was 28,03EUR and was down -2,94 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 28,22EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,68 % since publication.
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