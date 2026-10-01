Gerresheimer Closes Centor Sale: What’s Next?

Gerresheimer completed the sale of its U.S. subsidiary Centor on October 1, 2026, after fulfilling customary closing conditions.

The sale was completed within two months of the definitive agreement signed on July 29, 2026, with funds advised by Apax Partners.

Centor was part of a combined sale agreement for Centor and Gerresheimer’s global Primary Packaging Plastics business, valued at approximately €1.5 billion in total enterprise value; Centor accounted for about half.

Gerresheimer will use the proceeds from the Centor sale to reduce its debt.

The sale of the Primary Packaging Plastics business is expected to close in the first half of 2027; a comprehensive Group refinancing is planned afterward.

Following the portfolio restructuring, Gerresheimer plans to focus on high-quality primary packaging and drug delivery systems.

The next important date, The Q3/26 results are scheduled to be published in October 2026., at Gerresheimer is on 31.10.2026.

The price of Gerresheimer at the time of the news was 28,03EUR and was down -2,94 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 28,22EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,68 % since publication.







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