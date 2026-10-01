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    EcoGraf HFfree Moves Forward at German Industrial Site

    EcoGraf is advancing plans for a major HFfree battery anode facility in Germany, targeting European EV supply chains and weighing global site options.

    EcoGraf HFfree Moves Forward at German Industrial Site
    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • EcoGraf is assessing an industrial site in Germany for a 25,000-tonne-per-year HFfree battery anode material purification facility, with support from German government agencies and industry stakeholders.
    • The proposed site would serve European battery and EV supply chains, including manufacturers in neighbouring Poland and Hungary; EcoGraf plans to visit its preferred location in October 2026.
    • The company is also evaluating potential sites in Europe, Asia and the U.S., while an EIB grant-supported market study is underway to inform its location decision.
    • A preliminary U.S.-based model for a 25,000-tpa facility estimated US$95 million in capital costs, a US$282 million pre-tax NPV, a 42% IRR and annual EBITDA of US$42 million; a comparable site may achieve similar results.
    • European Commission initiatives and KfW research highlight Europe’s reliance on external graphite supplies and its lack of large-scale purification capacity, supporting the case for new, integrated supply chains.
    • Strategic equity and offtake discussions are progressing to support project funding and commercialisation; interest in the German facility could also strengthen demand for graphite from EcoGraf’s Epanko project in Tanzania.



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    EcoGraf HFfree Moves Forward at German Industrial Site EcoGraf is advancing plans for a major HFfree battery anode facility in Germany, targeting European EV supply chains and weighing global site options.
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