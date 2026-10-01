EcoGraf HFfree Moves Forward at German Industrial Site
EcoGraf is advancing plans for a major HFfree battery anode facility in Germany, targeting European EV supply chains and weighing global site options.
Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
- EcoGraf is assessing an industrial site in Germany for a 25,000-tonne-per-year HFfree battery anode material purification facility, with support from German government agencies and industry stakeholders.
- The proposed site would serve European battery and EV supply chains, including manufacturers in neighbouring Poland and Hungary; EcoGraf plans to visit its preferred location in October 2026.
- The company is also evaluating potential sites in Europe, Asia and the U.S., while an EIB grant-supported market study is underway to inform its location decision.
- A preliminary U.S.-based model for a 25,000-tpa facility estimated US$95 million in capital costs, a US$282 million pre-tax NPV, a 42% IRR and annual EBITDA of US$42 million; a comparable site may achieve similar results.
- European Commission initiatives and KfW research highlight Europe’s reliance on external graphite supplies and its lack of large-scale purification capacity, supporting the case for new, integrated supply chains.
- Strategic equity and offtake discussions are progressing to support project funding and commercialisation; interest in the German facility could also strengthen demand for graphite from EcoGraf’s Epanko project in Tanzania.
Jetzt bis zu 120 € Prämie sichern! Egal ob Trading, Sparen oder beides - bei SMARTBROKER+ ist für alle was dabei. Eröffnen Sie ein Depot bei Smartbroker+ und erhalten als Prämie jetzt bis zu 120 €!
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
AI generatedDieser Artikel wurde automatisch aus mehreren redaktionellen Quellen erstellt und nicht redaktionell geprüft.