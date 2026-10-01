Schaeffler Extends Sascha Zaps’ Contract as Division CEO

Schaeffler AG’s Supervisory Board extended Sascha Zaps’ contract as CEO of Bearings & Industrial Solutions by five years.

The decision was made ahead of schedule at the Board’s meeting on October 1, 2026.

Zaps has served on Schaeffler’s Board of Managing Directors since May 1, 2024.

Before that, he was Regional CEO Europe from September 2021 and a member of the company’s Executive Board.

Schaeffler said the extension supports continuity and the further development of its bearings and industrial solutions business.

Supervisory Board Chairman Georg F. W. Schaeffler praised Zaps’ market and technology expertise and his work to put the division on a path to sustainable growth.

The next important date, Nine-month results for 2026, at Schaeffler is on 03.11.2026.

The price of Schaeffler at the time of the news was 6,3300EUR and was down -0,71 % compared with the previous day.

6 minutes after the article was published, the price was 6,3400EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,16 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 30.568,60PKT (-0,67 %).







Schreibe Deinen Kommentar