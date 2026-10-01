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    Schaeffler Extends Sascha Zaps’ Contract as Division CEO

    Schaeffler is doubling down on continuity and growth: the Supervisory Board has decided to keep Sascha Zaps at the helm of Bearings & Industrial Solutions for another five years.

    Schaeffler Extends Sascha Zaps’ Contract as Division CEO
    Foto: JHVEPhoto - stock.adobe.com
    • Schaeffler AG’s Supervisory Board extended Sascha Zaps’ contract as CEO of Bearings & Industrial Solutions by five years.
    • The decision was made ahead of schedule at the Board’s meeting on October 1, 2026.
    • Zaps has served on Schaeffler’s Board of Managing Directors since May 1, 2024.
    • Before that, he was Regional CEO Europe from September 2021 and a member of the company’s Executive Board.
    • Schaeffler said the extension supports continuity and the further development of its bearings and industrial solutions business.
    • Supervisory Board Chairman Georg F. W. Schaeffler praised Zaps’ market and technology expertise and his work to put the division on a path to sustainable growth.

    The next important date, Nine-month results for 2026, at Schaeffler is on 03.11.2026.

    The price of Schaeffler at the time of the news was 6,3300EUR and was down -0,71 % compared with the previous day.
    6 minutes after the article was published, the price was 6,3400EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,16 % since publication.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 30.568,60PKT (-0,67 %).


    Schaeffler

    -0,63 %
    -9,48 %
    -14,86 %
    -26,23 %
    +12,01 %
    +16,29 %
    -2,37 %
    -54,84 %
    -54,86 %
    ISIN:DE000SHA0100WKN:SHA010
    Schaeffler direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

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    Schaeffler Extends Sascha Zaps’ Contract as Division CEO Schaeffler is doubling down on continuity and growth: the Supervisory Board has decided to keep Sascha Zaps at the helm of Bearings & Industrial Solutions for another five years.
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