Schaeffler Extends Sascha Zaps’ Contract as Division CEO
Schaeffler is doubling down on continuity and growth: the Supervisory Board has decided to keep Sascha Zaps at the helm of Bearings & Industrial Solutions for another five years.
Foto: JHVEPhoto - stock.adobe.com
- Schaeffler AG’s Supervisory Board extended Sascha Zaps’ contract as CEO of Bearings & Industrial Solutions by five years.
- The decision was made ahead of schedule at the Board’s meeting on October 1, 2026.
- Zaps has served on Schaeffler’s Board of Managing Directors since May 1, 2024.
- Before that, he was Regional CEO Europe from September 2021 and a member of the company’s Executive Board.
- Schaeffler said the extension supports continuity and the further development of its bearings and industrial solutions business.
- Supervisory Board Chairman Georg F. W. Schaeffler praised Zaps’ market and technology expertise and his work to put the division on a path to sustainable growth.
The next important date, Nine-month results for 2026, at Schaeffler is on 03.11.2026.
The price of Schaeffler at the time of the news was 6,3300EUR and was down -0,71 % compared with the previous day.
6 minutes after the article was published, the price was 6,3400EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,16 % since publication.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 30.568,60PKT (-0,67 %).
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