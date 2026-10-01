🎁 Jetzt bis zu 120 € Prämie sichern! → Egal ob Trading, Sparen oder beides - bei SMARTBROKER+ ist für alle was dabei.   🎁 Jetzt bis zu 120 € Prämie sichern! → Jetzt Depot eröffnen
    StartseitevorwärtsNachrichtenvorwärtsUnternehmensnachrichtenvorwärtsNachricht
    49 Aufrufe 49 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Warren Wise Gives Siemens a Future Check Instead of Birthday Cake

    As Siemens marks 179 years in business, its bold push to become a ONE Tech Company sparks both record cash flows—and sharp questions about its costly software bets.

    Warren Wise Gives Siemens a Future Check Instead of Birthday Cake
    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • Siemens celebrated its 179th birthday on October 1, 2026, while pursuing a transformation into a “ONE Tech Company” focused on automation, software, and AI.
    • Fiscal 2025 free cash flow reached a record nearly €11 billion, exceeding net income; industrial net debt was below EBITDA, and pension liabilities were fully covered by assets.
    • Siemens reported just over €10 billion in net profit, but more than €2 billion came from the one-off sale of Innomotics; earnings from continuing operations fell 6%.
    • Digital Industries faced challenges: its margin dropped from 18.9% to 14.9%, revenue fell 4%, and comparable software revenue declined 5%.
    • Siemens spent almost €13 billion on the Altair and Dotmatics software acquisitions, but its annual report gave no quantified synergy targets; more than €10 billion of the purchase price was goodwill.
    • Warren Wise rated Siemens 4 out of 5, describing its investment case as strong but qualified by unanswered questions about the software strategy and its returns.



    Geschenk Prämie Jetzt bis zu 120 € Prämie sichern! Egal ob Trading, Sparen oder beides - bei SMARTBROKER+ ist für alle was dabei.




    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    wallstreetONLINE bei Google bevorzugen.Sie erhalten mehr Inhalte von uns in Ihren Suchergebnissen
    AI generatedDieser Artikel wurde automatisch aus mehreren redaktionellen Quellen erstellt und nicht redaktionell geprüft.
    Warren Wise Gives Siemens a Future Check Instead of Birthday Cake As Siemens marks 179 years in business, its bold push to become a ONE Tech Company sparks both record cash flows—and sharp questions about its costly software bets.
    Im Durchschnitt erleiden 7 von 10 Kleinanlegern Verluste beim Handel mit Turbo-Zertifikaten. Turbo-Zertifikate sind hoch risikoreiche Produkte und nicht für langfristige Anlagestrategien geeignet.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Jetzt bis zu 120 € Prämie sichern! Egal ob Trading, Sparen oder beides - bei SMARTBROKER+ ist für alle was dabei.
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     