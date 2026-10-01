DAX, Accenture Registered (A) & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: jetcityimage - stock.adobe.com
? Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|?
|Quantum eMotion
|?
|?
|?
|Atos Group
|?
|?
|?
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|?
|?
|Eutelsat Communications
|?
|?
|ThyssenKrupp
|?
|?
|Viromed Medical
|?
|?
? Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
Anzeige
Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|?
|DAX
|327
|?
|?
|?
|Almonty Industries
|81
|?
|?
|?
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|56
|?
|?
|Viromed Medical
|55
|?
|?
|Vonovia
|54
|?
|?
|Silber
|46
|?
|?
? Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|?
|Accenture Registered (A)
|+22,76 %
|?
|?
|?
|Quantum eMotion
|+15,21 %
|?
|?
|?
|Synopsys
|+12,11 %
|?
|?
|?
|Nektar Therapeutics
|-16,35 %
|?
|?
|?
|Veritone
|-39,16 %
|?
|?
|?
|Corteva
|-79,96 %
|?
|?
Prämie Jetzt bis zu 120 € Prämie sichern! Egal ob Trading, Sparen oder beides - bei SMARTBROKER+ ist für alle was dabei.
Quantum eMotion
Wochenperformance: -24,36 %
Wochenperformance: -24,36 %
Platz 1
Atos Group
Wochenperformance: -15,35 %
Wochenperformance: -15,35 %
Platz 2
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: -27,83 %
Wochenperformance: -27,83 %
Platz 3
Eutelsat Communications
Wochenperformance: -12,97 %
Wochenperformance: -12,97 %
Platz 4
ThyssenKrupp
Wochenperformance: -8,60 %
Wochenperformance: -8,60 %
Platz 5
Viromed Medical
Wochenperformance: +18,02 %
Wochenperformance: +18,02 %
Platz 6
DAX
Wochenperformance: -1,96 %
Wochenperformance: -1,96 %
Platz 7
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -2,39 %
Wochenperformance: -2,39 %
Platz 8
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: -27,83 %
Wochenperformance: -27,83 %
Platz 9
Viromed Medical
Wochenperformance: +18,02 %
Wochenperformance: +18,02 %
Platz 10
Vonovia
Wochenperformance: -4,27 %
Wochenperformance: -4,27 %
Platz 11
Silber
Wochenperformance: -6,79 %
Wochenperformance: -6,79 %
Platz 12
Accenture Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: +25,12 %
Wochenperformance: +25,12 %
Platz 13
Quantum eMotion
Wochenperformance: -24,36 %
Wochenperformance: -24,36 %
Platz 14
Synopsys
Wochenperformance: +17,08 %
Wochenperformance: +17,08 %
Platz 15
Nektar Therapeutics
Wochenperformance: -5,61 %
Wochenperformance: -5,61 %
Platz 16
Veritone
Wochenperformance: -43,08 %
Wochenperformance: -43,08 %
Platz 17
Corteva
Wochenperformance: -80,67 %
Wochenperformance: -80,67 %
Platz 18
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
15 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte