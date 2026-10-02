Almonty Industries, Resonac Holdings Corporation & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: 684401183 - adobe.com
? Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|?
|DroneShield
|?
|?
|?
|Antimony Resources
|?
|?
|?
|Quantum eMotion
|?
|?
|adidas
|?
|?
|BYD
|?
|?
|Nike (B)
|?
|?
? Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
Anzeige
Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|?
|Almonty Industries
|51
|?
|?
|?
|Vonovia
|41
|?
|?
|?
|Atos Group
|38
|?
|?
|Verbio
|36
|?
|?
|innoscripta
|35
|?
|?
|BioNTech
|31
|?
|?
? Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|?
|Resonac Holdings Corporation
|+8,52 %
|?
|?
|?
|CEOTRONICS
|+6,86 %
|?
|?
|?
|ON Semiconductor
|+5,66 %
|?
|?
|?
|DPM Metals
|-5,32 %
|?
|?
|Benz Mining
|-7,52 %
|?
|?
|?
|Nike (B)
|-8,26 %
|?
|?
Jetzt bis zu 120 € Prämie sichern! Egal ob Trading, Sparen oder beides - bei SMARTBROKER+ ist für alle was dabei. Eröffnen Sie ein Depot bei Smartbroker+ und erhalten als Prämie jetzt bis zu 120 €!
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: +12,37 %
Wochenperformance: +12,37 %
Platz 1
Antimony Resources
Wochenperformance: -6,41 %
Wochenperformance: -6,41 %
Platz 2
Quantum eMotion
Wochenperformance: -7,15 %
Wochenperformance: -7,15 %
Platz 3
adidas
Wochenperformance: -1,71 %
Wochenperformance: -1,71 %
Platz 4
BYD
Wochenperformance: -4,44 %
Wochenperformance: -4,44 %
Platz 5
Nike (B)
Wochenperformance: -9,79 %
Wochenperformance: -9,79 %
Platz 6
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +6,84 %
Wochenperformance: +6,84 %
Platz 7
Vonovia
Wochenperformance: -2,37 %
Wochenperformance: -2,37 %
Platz 8
Atos Group
Wochenperformance: -2,70 %
Wochenperformance: -2,70 %
Platz 9
Verbio
Wochenperformance: -13,05 %
Wochenperformance: -13,05 %
Platz 10
innoscripta
Wochenperformance: -54,67 %
Wochenperformance: -54,67 %
Platz 11
BioNTech
Wochenperformance: -0,52 %
Wochenperformance: -0,52 %
Platz 12
Resonac Holdings Corporation
Wochenperformance: +16,01 %
Wochenperformance: +16,01 %
Platz 13
CEOTRONICS
Wochenperformance: +16,58 %
Wochenperformance: +16,58 %
Platz 14
ON Semiconductor
Wochenperformance: +15,30 %
Wochenperformance: +15,30 %
Platz 15
DPM Metals
Wochenperformance: -9,64 %
Wochenperformance: -9,64 %
Platz 16
Benz Mining
Wochenperformance: -13,98 %
Wochenperformance: -13,98 %
Platz 17
Nike (B)
Wochenperformance: -9,79 %
Wochenperformance: -9,79 %
Platz 18
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
17 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte