Photon Energy Appoints Andrej Horansky CFO, Zeman Named COO
Photon Energy Group has reshaped its leadership team, welcoming back seasoned finance expert Andrej Horansky as CFO while transitioning former CFO Stanislav Zeman to COO.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- Andrej Horansky became Photon Energy Group’s Chief Financial Officer on 1 October 2026.
- Horansky previously served as Group CFO from March to May 2023, leaving the role for personal reasons.
- He brings more than 20 years of international experience in finance, restructuring, business transformation, treasury, capital markets and governance.
- Before rejoining Photon Energy, he founded and led the FINAIDED advisory platform; he is an ACCA Fellow and holds a master’s degree in Finance and Banking.
- Photon Energy expects his expertise in corporate finance, liquidity management and capital-structure optimization to support its strategic and financial initiatives.
- Stanislav Zeman, CFO from September 2025 to September 2026, became COO on 1 October 2026, focusing on operational efficiency and supporting the handover.
The price of Photon Energy at the time of the news was 0,2755EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
36 minutes after the article was published, the price was 0,2745EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,36 % since publication.
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