MLP Expects Q3 EBIT Surge, Lifts 2026 Forecast to €110–120M

MLP expects Q3 2026 EBIT to be significantly higher than the prior-year figure of €18.3 million.

The expected increase is driven particularly by higher performance-based compensation.

The sales-revenue impact of performance-based compensation is expected to be about €21 million, up from €2.8 million in Q3 2025.

MLP has raised its 2026 EBIT forecast from €100–110 million to €110–120 million.

The upgraded outlook reflects strong business performance and anticipated further benefits from higher assets under management and recent ECB interest-rate increases.

MLP will publish final Q3 and first-nine-month 2026 results on November 12, 2026.

The next important date, Virtual roundtable, at MLP is on 21.10.2026.

The price of MLP at the time of the news was 10,320EUR and was up +4,08 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 10,300EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,19 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.353,06PKT (+0,93 %).







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