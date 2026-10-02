DAX, Synaptics & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: Verbio - Verbio
? Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|?
|Infineon Technologies
|?
|?
|?
|AIXTRON
|?
|?
|?
|DroneShield
|?
|?
|Nike (B)
|?
|?
|Stellantis
|?
|?
|Antimony Resources
|?
|?
? Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|?
|DAX
|282
|?
|?
|?
|innoscripta
|49
|?
|?
|?
|Almonty Industries
|37
|?
|?
|Nike (B)
|29
|?
|?
|Vonovia
|26
|?
|?
|Verbio
|26
|?
|?
? Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|?
|Synaptics
|+14,29 %
|?
|?
|?
|Resonac Holdings Corporation
|+12,50 %
|?
|?
|?
|Data3
|+11,46 %
|?
|?
|Western Digital
|-9,70 %
|?
|?
|?
|Seagate Technology Holdings
|-12,11 %
|?
|?
|Lenzing
|-28,42 %
|?
|?
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Infineon Technologies
Wochenperformance: +13,99 %
Wochenperformance: +13,99 %
Platz 1
AIXTRON
Wochenperformance: +11,09 %
Wochenperformance: +11,09 %
Platz 2
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: +13,59 %
Wochenperformance: +13,59 %
Platz 3
Nike (B)
Wochenperformance: -12,14 %
Wochenperformance: -12,14 %
Platz 4
Stellantis
Wochenperformance: +4,16 %
Wochenperformance: +4,16 %
Platz 5
Antimony Resources
Wochenperformance: -6,41 %
Wochenperformance: -6,41 %
Platz 6
DAX
Wochenperformance: -1,87 %
Wochenperformance: -1,87 %
Platz 7
innoscripta
Wochenperformance: -60,47 %
Wochenperformance: -60,47 %
Platz 8
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +6,84 %
Wochenperformance: +6,84 %
Platz 9
Nike (B)
Wochenperformance: -12,14 %
Wochenperformance: -12,14 %
Platz 10
Vonovia
Wochenperformance: -3,16 %
Wochenperformance: -3,16 %
Platz 11
Verbio
Wochenperformance: -13,05 %
Wochenperformance: -13,05 %
Platz 12
Synaptics
Wochenperformance: +20,44 %
Wochenperformance: +20,44 %
Platz 13
Resonac Holdings Corporation
Wochenperformance: +20,24 %
Wochenperformance: +20,24 %
Platz 14
Data3
Wochenperformance: +26,81 %
Wochenperformance: +26,81 %
Platz 15
Western Digital
Wochenperformance: -8,09 %
Wochenperformance: -8,09 %
Platz 16
Seagate Technology Holdings
Wochenperformance: -11,97 %
Wochenperformance: -11,97 %
Platz 17
Lenzing
Wochenperformance: -33,46 %
Wochenperformance: -33,46 %
Platz 18
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