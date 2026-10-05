Vonovia, Quantum X Labs & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: keBu.Medien - stock.adobe.com
? Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|?
|innoscripta
|?
|?
|?
|Nurexone Biologic
|?
|?
|?
|Quantum eMotion
|?
|?
|BASF
|?
|?
|Intel
|?
|?
|Xiaomi
|?
|?
? Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|?
|Vonovia
|24
|?
|?
|?
|Borussia Dortmund
|20
|?
|?
|?
|Almonty Industries
|19
|?
|?
|innoscripta
|15
|?
|?
|Silber
|13
|?
|?
|Viromed Medical
|13
|?
|?
? Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|?
|Quantum X Labs
|+17,39 %
|?
|?
|?
|Inter & Company Incorporation
|+10,63 %
|?
|?
|?
|Itau Unibanco Holding
|+9,80 %
|?
|?
|?
|Furukawa Denki Kogyo
|-4,50 %
|?
|?
|?
|MFA Financial
|-4,71 %
|?
|?
|Voltatron
|-6,24 %
|?
|?
Prämie Jetzt bis zu 120 € Prämie sichern! Egal ob Trading, Sparen oder beides - bei SMARTBROKER+ ist für alle was dabei.
innoscripta
Wochenperformance: -48,55 %
Wochenperformance: -48,55 %
Platz 1
Nurexone Biologic
Wochenperformance: -1,91 %
Wochenperformance: -1,91 %
Platz 2
Quantum eMotion
Wochenperformance: -7,15 %
Wochenperformance: -7,15 %
Platz 3
BASF
Wochenperformance: -1,95 %
Wochenperformance: -1,95 %
Platz 4
Intel
Wochenperformance: -0,36 %
Wochenperformance: -0,36 %
Platz 5
Xiaomi
Wochenperformance: -6,68 %
Wochenperformance: -6,68 %
Platz 6
Vonovia
Wochenperformance: -2,72 %
Wochenperformance: -2,72 %
Platz 7
Borussia Dortmund
Wochenperformance: -1,74 %
Wochenperformance: -1,74 %
Platz 8
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +1,21 %
Wochenperformance: +1,21 %
Platz 9
innoscripta
Wochenperformance: -48,55 %
Wochenperformance: -48,55 %
Platz 10
Silber
Wochenperformance: -5,38 %
Wochenperformance: -5,38 %
Platz 11
Viromed Medical
Wochenperformance: +12,38 %
Wochenperformance: +12,38 %
Platz 12
Quantum X Labs
Wochenperformance: +1,13 %
Wochenperformance: +1,13 %
Platz 13
Inter & Company Incorporation
Wochenperformance: +19,68 %
Wochenperformance: +19,68 %
Platz 14
Itau Unibanco Holding
Wochenperformance: +16,67 %
Wochenperformance: +16,67 %
Platz 15
Furukawa Denki Kogyo
Wochenperformance: +16,17 %
Wochenperformance: +16,17 %
Platz 16
MFA Financial
Wochenperformance: -9,24 %
Wochenperformance: -9,24 %
Platz 17
Voltatron
Wochenperformance: -4,54 %
Wochenperformance: -4,54 %
Platz 18
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