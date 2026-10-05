Thailand’s LTR Visa Drives $1.28B Boost After 12,000 Approvals
Thailand’s LTR visa is drawing global talent and wealth, with over 12,000 approvals and an estimated $1.28 billion boost to the economy.
Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
- Since its launch in September 2022, Thailand’s Long-Term Resident (LTR) visa has attracted 12,010 approved recipients and generated an estimated USD 1.28 billion (THB 43 billion) in economic value.
- The program generated an average of more than USD 107,000 in economic value per recipient, counting fees, local spending, investment, and tax revenue.
- Recipients include 4,561 wealthy pensioners, 3,891 dependents, 1,779 highly skilled professionals, 1,043 work-from-Thailand professionals, and 737 wealthy global citizens.
- The United States is the largest source country, with over 2,400 approvals, followed by Japan (over 1,300) and the United Kingdom (over 1,000).
- The visa is intended to bring global talent to support investment in advanced industries, including semiconductors, AI, robotics, aviation, and biotechnology.
- In September 2026, the BOI launched an online portal connecting four government agencies to streamline LTR visa processing; applicants can also access in-person support at the TIESC one-stop center.
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